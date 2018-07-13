|
13.07.2018 22:08:00
IIROC Trading Resumption - KGC
VANCOUVER, July 13, 2018 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: KESTREL GOLD INC.
TSX-Venture Symbol: KGC
Resumption (ET): 08:00 July 16, 2018
