13.07.2018 22:08:00

IIROC Trading Resumption - KGC

VANCOUVER, July 13, 2018 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: KESTREL GOLD INC.

TSX-Venture Symbol: KGC

Resumption (ET): 08:00 July 16, 2018

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Dow Jones etwas fester
Weder von den wenigen, überwiegend negativ aufgenommenen Unternehmensnachrichten noch von heimischen Konjunkturdaten kamen wirkliche Impulse.

