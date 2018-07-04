|
04.07.2018 14:32:00
IIROC Trading Resumption - SSG; GRA
VANCOUVER, July 4, 2018 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Sigma Industries Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: SSG
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM
Company: NanoXplore Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: GRA
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
