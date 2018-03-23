ATX 3 410 -0,8%  Dow 23 533 -1,8%  Nasdaq 6 508 -2,6%  Euro 1,2357 0,3% 
24.03.2018

INGIC Gives a Facelift to Renault Iraq's Website

MIAMI, SAN DIEGO, and ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Arab Emirates, March 2018: INGIC, a globally renowned name in the IT industry has reached another landmark by providing its state of the art services to the world famous automobile company Renault. The leading website development company has given Renault Iraq's website a complete facelift and has accommodated the design according to client's latest requirements.

The website projects a whole new layout but in association with the client's ideology and the basic style that is their trademark. The redesign was done in compliance with client's specialized requirements and revised brief. The main idea of upgrading the website was to enhance the customer's browsing experience and to provide ease of access. The professional team at INGIC was able to achieve the task successfully, providing the client results they desired.

About INGIC
INGIC exceeds as the outstanding digital agency that shapes and delivers result-oriented digital products to worldwide consumers. With a decade-long experience in the digital world, INGIC has constantly aided its clients by working in diverse industries. The company pitch-perfect designs and development of projects for SME and large businesses.

To get more details about INGIC's services and pricing, you can call at the toll-free number

+971 4 319 7355 or visit the website: http://www.ingic.ae

 

Die Wall Street rutschte nach den starken Vortagesverlusten am letzten Handelstag der Woche weiter ab.

