04.06.2018 08:00:37
ING's money management platform Yolt expands to France and Italy
ING announced today that it's expanding its money management platform Yolt to France and Italy. Yolt is ING's smart money app in the UK that helps users to actively manage their personal finances with a one-stop overview of their accounts with the majority of UK banks and other features. Yolt was launched in the UK in June 2017 and has already attracted 300,000 registered users there. ING's plans to rollout Yolt in France and Italy is part of its ambition to build a pan-European money platform.
Frank Jan Risseeuw, CEO of Yolt: "I'm really proud to see the rapid growth of our app in the UK and I'm probably even more excited about the expansion to more countries, as we announced today. Every day, we are doing our utmost to offer our users the best possible experience and I think that's what makes the difference in this digital landscape. The fast growth of the number of users shows a digital platform such as Yolt can truly change the banking landscape."
Benoit Legrand, Chief Innovation Officer of ING Group commented: "This is an important milestone for Yolt, as this platform is now being taken to multiple countries. Inventing and launching an innovation is one thing, but taking it to the next level is another. It shows once again our proven ability to disrupt banking by growing fintechs our own, next to innovating by partnering with more than 150 fintechs. Yolt is truly creating a differentiating experience and is a great example of how ING is executing on its strategy to transform the bank to become the go-to platform for financial needs."
ING PROFILE
ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank's more than 51,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries.
ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA AS, INGA.AS), Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).
Sustainability forms an integral part of ING's strategy, evidenced by ING's ranking as a leader in the banks industry group by Sustainalytics. ING Group shares are included in the FTSE4Good index and in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (Europe and World), where ING is also among the leaders in the banks industry group.
23.05.18
ING Group buy
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.05.18
ING Group buy
UBS AG
10.05.18
ING Group Hold
S&P Capital IQ
10.05.18
ING Group Underperform
Credit Suisse Group
10.05.18
ING Group buy
Deutsche Bank AG
|ING Group
|12,94
|0,61%
