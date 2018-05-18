Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
18.05.2018 01:53:00

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Provides Update on Secondary Offering

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry, announced today that in light of recent market conditions, it and the selling stockholders will not proceed with the previously announced secondary public offering and concurrent repurchase of common stock.

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation, and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 55,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIAFIN

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for IQVIA.

Nachrichten zu Quintiles Transnational Holdings INCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Quintiles Transnational Holdings INCmehr Analysen

27.10.17 Quintiles Transnational overweight Barclays Capital
27.10.17 Quintiles Transnational Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.09.17 Quintiles Transnational Outperform RBC Capital Markets
07.07.17 Quintiles Transnational Neutral Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
04.05.17 Quintiles Transnational Buy Mizuho

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht leichter aus dem Handel
Am Donnerstag zeigten sich Anleger an den US-Börsen zurückhaltend.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB