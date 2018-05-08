08.05.2018 22:15:00

IQVIA to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference on May 15, 2018

IQVIA Holdings Inc. ("IQVIA”) (NYSE: IQV), announced today that Michael McDonnell, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 1:40 p.m. PDT / 4:40 p.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the IQVIA Investor Relations website at http://ir.iqvia.com. A replay of the webcast also will be available later that day.

About IQVIA
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation, and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 55,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing the information that helps their customers drive human health outcomes forward. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.IQVIA.com.

IQVIAFIN

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for IQVIA.

Nachrichten zu Quintiles Transnational Holdings INCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Quintiles Transnational Holdings INCmehr Analysen

27.10.17 Quintiles Transnational overweight Barclays Capital
27.10.17 Quintiles Transnational Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.09.17 Quintiles Transnational Outperform RBC Capital Markets
07.07.17 Quintiles Transnational Neutral Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
04.05.17 Quintiles Transnational Buy Mizuho

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

USA steigen aus Iran-Deal aus: Wall Street geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel
Die US-Indizes präsentierten sich am Dienstag kaum verändert.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB