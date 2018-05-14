IRA Financial Group Solo 401(k) Plan Investors Turning to House Flipping Game in Growing Numbers, According to IRA Financial Group

NEW YORK, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IRA Financial Group, the leading provider of self-directed IRA LLC and Solo 401(k) Plans, has seen an increase in demand from real estate investors looking to use leverage with their retirement funds to flip homes or do real estate transactions. In general, one is permitted to obtain financing through a loan or mortgage to purchase real estate or flip homes by using a solo 401(k) plan so long as the loan is nonrecourse. A nonrecourse loan is not a traditional mortgage as due to the IRS prohibited transaction rules, the 401(k) plan participant cannot personally guarantee the loan.

Borrowers of residential transitional loans—or flip loans, as they are better known—use the money to buy a property, renovate it and then try to quickly resell at a profit. They have become a lucrative industry in recent years. "Because home prices have risen steadily since 2012 and new construction hasn't flooded the market with inventory, many self-employed house flippers have turned to the self-directed solo 401(k) plan as a vehicle for financing their real estate transactions," stated Adam Bergman, a partner with the IRA Financial Group.

The advantages of using a self-directed 401(k) Plan to purchase real estate is that a nonrecourse loan can be used which could help leverage the property without triggering any tax or penalty. In contrast if using a self directed IRA LLC to purchase real estate, a tax would be imposed on the debt-financed portion of the property being purchased. Pursuant to Internal Revenue Code Section 514(c)(9), the Unrelated Business Income Tax (UBTI) would not apply when using nonrecourse leverage as part of a real estate transaction (unrelated debt-financed income – UDFI). "Using nonrecourse financing with a solo 401(k) plan offers home flipping investors the ability to use leverage without having to pay tax," stated Mr. Bergman.

