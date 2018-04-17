Iconiq Lab and Klover Announce a Strategic Partnership

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconiq Lab, Frankfurt-based global initial coin offering (ICO) and token sale accelerator program, announced a strategic partnership with Klover. Mr. Charles Youn, the CEO of Klover would join Iconiq Lab as an advisor and will counsel Iconiq Lab and portfolio companies on strategic aspects of business development and expansion.

Mr. Charles Youn is an expert across various industries with extensive expertise in technology and business development. Charles has served as the Chief of Staff for Koherent Inc, an extension of the Koh Family Office for over a decade. Charles has also spent a significant time in nonprofit leadership and charitable giving focused on education.

"We are looking forward to our partnership with Iconiq Lab Accelerator and its portfolio companies. We realize Iconiq Lab's potential to build great tokens and offer incredible value to its members," said Charles Youn, CEO of Klover.

With this strategic alliance, Iconiq Lab leverages the vast knowledge and expertise of Klover across sectors for growth and business development of the accelerator as well as its portfolio startups – especially pertaining to activities in Asia.

"We are overjoyed to establish such a quality relationship with a major player in the Korean market," said Pat Lowry, Iconiq Lab CEO. "We look forward to working with Charles and his team to better establish an Iconiq Lab presence in South Korea and to leverage their network as we scale our program globally."

Iconiq Lab is an Initial Coin Offer and Token Launch accelerator program. We source, fund, develop and accelerate the best crypto, blockchain and tokenizable startups to their own ICO or token sale. We help launch tokens supported by real-world, sustainable business solutions. Iconiq Lab is a portfolio company and strategic partner of Finlab AG, a German publicly traded fintech investor and company builder. For more information please visit https://iconiqlab.com. To join the Iconiq Lab ICO token sale - live now, visit https://token.iconiqlab.com.

Klover is the blockchain advisory of Koherent Incorporated. Koherent Inc. was founded by Mr. Sean Koh as an extension of the Koh Family Office, and is involved in many industries and either invests, develops, or cultivates strategic relationships for its portfolio companies. The major focuses include: Koherent Kapital, Koherent Retail, Koherent Technology, Koherent Media, and Koherent Philanthropy. Koherent's blockchain advisory, Klover has successfully funded over $100m in token sales in Q1 alone this year and is a trusted name among various institutional and private investors.

Here is a link to a video of one of Mr. Koh's speeches at the United Nations with Secretary General Ban Ki-moon addressing his multi-trillion-dollar community of global institutions and billionaires: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYoK5CimG4Y.

