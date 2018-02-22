ATX 3 427 0,7%  Dow 24 798 -0,7%  Nasdaq 6 759 -0,3%  Euro 1,2283 0,0% 
Imagion Biosystems Appoints Dr Farideh Bischoff as Vice President of Clinical Research

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagion Biosystems Limited (ASX:IBX) (Imagion or the Company), a company dedicated to improving healthcare through earlier detection of cancer, announces the appointment of Farideh Bischoff, PhD, as Vice President of Clinical Research. Dr Bischoff will lead the clinical program for the company's MagSense™ cancer detection technology, working to achieve regulatory approval as a diagnostic device for the early detection of malignant tumor cells.

Dr Bischoff adds a wealth of relevant experience in oncology product commercialisation to the leadership team at Imagion Biosystems. Her accomplishments include scientific development, regulatory submission and successful commercialisation of molecular diagnostics for Biocept. She has led numerous productive collaborative studies, including the NIFTY NIH Fetal Cell Study, composed of individuals from academic, pharmaceutical and biotech organisations.

She is widely recognised in the fields of rare cancer cell detection, molecular cytogenetics, diagnostic assay development and validation. Dr Bischoff holds a PhD from the University of Texas Graduate School of Biological Sciences, Houston. Her doctoral thesis led to the discovery of the p53 tumor suppressor gene and the emergence of a productive new avenue of global cancer research.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr Bischoff to Imagion Biosystems as we progress toward first-in-human clinical studies," said Imagion Executive Chairman and CEO Bob Proulx.

"Dr Bischoff has the background and experience to help us move into the clinical setting, an area where she has worked for many years," he added.

"I'm excited to be joining Imagion Biosystems as the company advances MagSense™ technology to the first-in-human clinical trial," said Dr Bischoff.

"The role at Imagion enables me to follow my passion for improving the lives of cancer patients. There is a large unmet medical need for earlier detection of malignant tumors."

About Imagion Biosystems
Imagion Biosystems is developing the MagSense™ bioimaging system to detect cancer and other diseases earlier and with higher specificity than is currently possible. With MagSenseTM technology, the company has the potential to optimize patient care and reduce mortality rates across various cancer indications. Imagion Biosystems listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in June 2017.

 

