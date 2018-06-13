Immersion Reaches 3,000 Issued and Pending Haptics Patents

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR), the leading developer and licensor of touch feedback technology, today announced that it now has more than 3,000 haptics patents issued or pending worldwide. Immersion’s extensive background in haptics includes 25 years of experience in haptic R&D, UX design, prototyping, mechanical design and integration.

Immersion’s technology makes the human-to-machine interface more intuitive, immersive and powerful in applications and devices spanning numerous industries including mobile, automotive, gaming, AR/VR and wearables. In automotive, for example, the sense of touch enhances in-vehicle interfaces such as entertainment, navigation, and climate control, providing drivers with a more instinctive experience. Drivers can feel the physical sensation of buttons on their touchscreens, reducing distraction by keeping their eyes on the road. In mobile, haptics effectively simulates real-world experiences on a handheld device for people on the go. For instance, a smartphone user can sense rain falling when checking the forecast on a weather app or feel shutter clicks when using the device’s camera function.

"As we mark our 25th anniversary this year, our focus on innovation and the development of cutting-edge haptic technology has been, and remains, at the forefront of our strategy,” said Carl Schlachte, Immersion’s Interim CEO and Chairman of the Board. "Our employees are working on fascinating haptic solutions today that could very well become mainstream in the next 5-10 years as our customers integrate touch technology to differentiate their devices, systems and interfaces.”

Immersion is the torchbearer for haptics with touch technology that makes people’s digital lives more personal, vivid and meaningful. The company works with many of the world’s leading device makers and system integrators, designers and developers to create a digital world, rich with touch experiences.

For more information about Immersion’s haptics inventions and patents, please visit: https://www.immersion.com/legal/patents/

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company provides technology solutions for creating immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users’ sense of touch. With more than 3,000 issued or pending patents, Immersion's technology has been adopted in more than 3 billion digital devices, and provides haptics in mobile, automotive, gaming, medical and consumer electronics products. Immersion is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Immersion Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

All statements, other than the statements of historical fact, are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the statement that haptic technology enhances safety in vehicle interfaces for adjusting entertainment, navigation, and climate control; that haptics effectively simulates real-world experiences on mobile devices; that Immersion’s strategic focus has been and remains on innovation and the development of cutting-edge haptic technology; and that Immersion’s employees are working on haptic solutions that could very well become mainstream in the next 5-10 years.

Immersion's actual results might differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with Immersion's business, which include, but are not limited to: unanticipated difficulties and challenges encountered in product development efforts by Immersion and its licensees; unanticipated difficulties and challenges encountered in implementation efforts by Immersion's licensees; unanticipated difficulties and challenges encountered in obtaining issued patents; adverse outcomes in any future intellectual property-related litigation and the costs related thereto; the effects of the current macroeconomic climate; delay in or failure to achieve adoption of or commercial demand for Immersion's products or third party products incorporating Immersion's technologies; and a delay in or failure to achieve the acceptance of touch feedback as a critical user experience. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of Immersion.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Immersion's most current Form 10-K, and Form 10-Q, both of which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Immersion's beliefs and predictions as of the date of this release. Immersion disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements as a result of financial, business, or any other developments occurring after the date of this release. Immersion and the Immersion logo are trademarks of Immersion Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

(IMMR - C)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005380/en/