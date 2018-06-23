Important Questions To Ask Car Insurance Agents

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Onlinequotesautoinsurance.com has released a new blog post where it explains what questions should be asked car insurance agents during negotiations.

Car insurance agents are salesmen and their duty is to connect the potential customer to their respective insurance companies. Those who want to avoid dealing with the agent when buying car insurance, there is always of getting online quotes from: http://onlinequotesautoinsurance.com.

Whenever working with an agent, it is important to ask the following:

If the policy covers the minimum state requirements . A good agent will have no problem providing this info. He will tell if the policyholder has the minimum coverage requirement. If not, the agent will recommend the client extra coverage.

. A good agent will have no problem providing this info. He will tell if the policyholder has the minimum coverage requirement. If not, the agent will recommend the client extra coverage. Available discounts . The agent should be able to provide a list with all discounts offered by his representing company. He will also tell you more about conditions needed

. The agent should be able to provide a list with all discounts offered by his representing company. He will also tell you more about conditions needed Electronic payment options . Allowing your carrier to get money from you each month is a great way to prevent coverage lapses.

. Allowing your carrier to get money from you each month is a great way to prevent coverage lapses. What happens if the client is hit by an uninsured/underinsured driver? It is important to know if the client will be properly reimbursed, to cover the missing money for medical and repair bills.

It is important to know if the client will be properly reimbursed, to cover the missing money for medical and repair bills. How the company will handle an accident? Ask if the company will replace the damage parts with new original manufacturer parts (OEM) or will opt for cheaper alternatives.

"Always ask your insurance agent more details about coverage levels, coverage options, extra services and claim handling." said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

Onlinequotesautoinsurance.com is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

For more information, please visit http://onlinequotesautoinsurance.com.

Media Contact:Russell Rabichev, Internet Marketing Company, 8183593898, russellr@gmail.com

News distributed by PR Newswire iReach: https://ireach.prnewswire.com

SOURCE Onlinequotesautoinsurance.com