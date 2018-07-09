InEight Named Among the Most Influential Technology Companies in Construction

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InEight, the leading developer of construction project management software, was recently recognized on the Constructech 50. This annual list identifies the leading companies providing software, hardware, tools and equipment to the construction industry.

"Our team has decades of experience on project sites. We're putting our deep knowledge of construction processes to work for our customers and developing technology tools that give them the information, insights and control needed to achieve predictable outcomes," said Jake Macholtz, chief executive officer, InEight. "It is an honor to be named to the Constructech 50 for the first time. This award speaks to the incredible work of our global team to create solutions that have the power to change the construction industry."

InEight was recognized for its transformative approach to project management solutions for contractors, owners and engineers who participate in capital projects. InEight has developed solutions that span every stage of the project life cycle. This includes offerings and deep reporting capabilities related to project cost management, field execution management, project administration, collaborative document management, and virtual design and construction (VDC).

InEight's software provides the real-time information and insights needed to minimize risks, improve operational efficiency, control project costs, make educated decisions and collaborate easily with all project stakeholders. InEight solutions are built on a flexible platform that gives project teams anywhere, anytime access to data, and the software easily connects to third-party applications, such as ERP and scheduling systems, to provide teams with a complete picture of where their project stands.

"InEight is making big strides to provide a comprehensive platform for the entire lifecycle, solving an age-old challenge in the industry: interoperability," said Peggy Smedley, editorial director of Constructech magazine and president of Specialty Publishing Media. "It is so inspiring to see a company with so much passion addressing this head on."

To be selected for the Constructech 50, companies must pass three crucial hurdles before being considered: revenue, customers and intangibles. Then, the magazine's editors underwent a rigorous judging process, which involved research, conversations with customers, consultation with professors and industry advisors, and polling CIOs about their adoption usage. The end result culminated in an impressive roster that will help construction professionals make the most informed buying decisions.

In-depth analysis and information on the 2018 Constructech 50 is featured in the summer 2018 issue of Constructech magazine and at constructech.com. To learn more about InEight's award-winning project controls, collaborative document management and VDC solutions, visit ineight.com/solutions.

About Constructech magazine

Constructech magazine is where construction and technology converge. The publication influences construction professionals to unleash the business value of technology. constructech.com

About InEight

InEight combines proven technology with a unified vision, delivering actionable insights and project certainty to more than 25,000 customers and more than 750 companies. Built on a history of construction and engineering excellence, InEight solutions help companies visualize, estimate, manage, control and connect all aspects of capital and maintenance projects. With configurable, integrated and field-tested solutions, InEight customers have the visibility and control required for on-budget and on-time project completion.

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S., InEight, an ISO 9001:2015-registered company, is a subsidiary of Kiewit Corporation (Kiewit). Kiewit, through its subsidiaries, is one of North America's largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations. For more information, please visit ineight.com.

