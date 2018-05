Increase in outstanding amount

Nordea Bank AB (publ) increases the outstanding amount of a financial instrument as per below effective from 18 May 2018.

Instrument ISIN Current number of instruments Increased number of instruments Total number of instruments after the increase BULL PANDOR 3 N DK0060716785 5,000,000 1,000,000 6,000,000

If you have any questions, please contact savingssupportse@nordea.com.

Attachments