Indiana Polyclinic Announces Stem Cell Treatment for Rheumatoid Arthritis Sufferers

INDIANAPOLIS, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Indiana Polyclinic, a leading multidisciplinary facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, has today announced the rollout of a new stem cell treatment option designed to benefit sufferers of rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease in which the body's own immune system attacks its tissues, predominantly within the joints in the hands and feet, but also within other joints in the body. RA can also affect internal organs. There is no cure, and many treatment options are stopgap at best. However, stem cell therapy promises long-term relief and even reversal of the damage.

Conventional RA treatments include prescription corticosteroids, JAK inhibitors, anti-rheumatic drugs and other options, most of which have significant long-term risks of their own. In some instances, surgery may be required to replace joints seriously damaged by RA. Stem cell therapy offers a long-lasting solution that promises relief and healing.

However, not all stem cells are well-suited for this use. Many international clinical trials and experimental treatments focus on the use of autologous stem cells harvested from the patient's own body. Sadly, these cells are often too damaged to provide sufficient benefits, and there is a chance that the genetic mutations they carry will cause an autoimmune reaction. Allogeneic stem cells judged to be the better option, providing vigorous healing, and virtually no risk of rejection or adverse reactions. These are the only type of stem cells used at Indiana Polyclinic.

Dr. Dmitry Arbuck, MD, of the Indiana University School of Medicine and President and Medical Director of Indiana Polyclinic, explained, "We utilize only allogeneic stem cells derived from highly-screened umbilical cord blood and tissue. These are ideally suited to alleviate inflammation, rebalance the immune system and to provide regeneration of damaged tissue in joints and throughout the body."

