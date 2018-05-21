Indonesia Shares Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, giving away almost 60 points or 1 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,785-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on global trade uncertainties and a stall in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower on Friday and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Friday following weakness from the cement and food companies, while the financials and resource plays came in mixed.

For the day, the index sank 32.61 points or 0.56 percent to finish at the daily low of 5,783.31 after peaking at 5,843.45.

Among the actives, Vale Indonesia surged 3.36 percent, while Bumi Resources plunged 2.92 percent, Tiga Sejahtera Food tumbled 2.91 percent, SLJ Global skidded 2.82 percent, Indocement fell 2.34 percent, XL Axiata dropped 1.83 percent, Bank Pan Indonesia retreated 1.75 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia dipped 1.32 percent, Bukit Darmo Property jumped 1.30 percent, Jasa Marga declined 1.24 percent, Bank Mandiri spiked 1.49 percent and Bank MNC Internasional and Lotte chemical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday, extending the lackluster performance in the previous session before finishing mixed.

The Dow added 1.11 points or 0.01 percent to 24,715.09, the NASDAQ fell 28.13 points or 0.38 percent to 7,354.34 and the S&P 500 dipped 7.16 points or 0.26 percent to 2,712.97. For the week, the NASDAQ slid 0.7 percent and the Dow and the S&P 500 both fell 0.5 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front. Uncertainty about the outcome of the second round of trade talks between the U.S. and China also kept some traders on the sidelines.

Earlier, President Donald Trump expressed some doubt about whether the high-level trade talks with China will be successful. Trump told reporters he doubts the talks will be successful in remarks during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Crude oil futures were flat Friday, clinging to gains amid speculation OPEC supplies are dwindling. WTI light sweet crude oil was at $71.28/bbl, down 21 cents or 0.3 percent. Still, oil posted a weekly gain of nearly 1 percent, touching a fresh four-year peak along the way.