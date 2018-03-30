Indoor Farming Vendors Sought for 2nd Annual Asia Agri-Tech Expo in Taipei

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd edition of Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum will be held from July 26-28, 2018 at Taipei World Trade Center featuring agriculture manufacturing technologies and total solutions. This one-stop B2B platform accommodates almost every agrarian facility and service such as smart farming equipment, irrigation system, bio-fertiliser, agriculture machinery, pesticide residue testing service, traceability system for agricultural products, etc. This year the show's scale will be doubled and the match-making revenues are expected to grow 60% compared to 2017's debut, UBM Taiwan announced.

The rising awareness of food safety has triggered a rush for organic products and perked up the business opportunity of agriculture technologies. Ms. Sabine Liu, General Manager of UBM Taiwan pointed out, "remunerative crops can barely survive from the extreme weather. The development of indoor farming systems, greenhouses and environmental control equipment is needed to help stabilise food supply and quality as well as allow the global agrarian market become more efficient and competitive."

Ms. Liu stressed, "Taiwan's industry has strong integration capabilities and can be the hub to develop agriculture extensive utilization of IoT and bio- technology. Hence, the 2nd edition of Asia Agri-Tech Expo will focus on data transmission and environmental control applications based on agricultural IoT technologies, pesticide residue testers and greenhouse systems. UBM Taiwan noticed the growing trends of household miniature plant factory and the declining prices of LED package product will increase buyers' purchase intension. LED lighting suppliers are therefore a target for recruitment by the show.

In addition, the subsidy programme on facility agriculture in Mainland China, Japan, Vietnam, and Taiwan has been far and away an opportunity for greenhouse planners, material vendors and hardware suppliers to take the pre-emptive action in the Asia-pacific market and expand business contacts. So far, greenhouse heating systems, radiators, ventilation equipment, and irrigation facilities are the key enquiries from buyers all around the world.

The Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum 2018 is concurrently held with Aquaculture and Livestock Taiwan Expo & Forum. The triple show is supported by the local authority, Council of Agriculture (COA), as well as UBM Malaysia, 25 international associations and 18 professional media. At present, more than 2,000 sqm of event space has been taken up. UBM Taiwan will recruit more suppliers to introduce pesticide residue testing service, indoor farming and climate-smart agriculture facilities, plant seeds and seedlings before June.

