Infant Phototherapy Devices: World Industry Analysis 2017-2018 with Forecasts to 2023 by Configuration, Light Source, End-User and Geography

DUBLIN, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Infant Phototherapy Devices Market was valued at $72 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $101 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Growing prevalence of neonatal jaundice, effective phototherapy treatment, and technological advancements in the field of infant phototherapy are the factors that drive the global infant phototherapy devices market. However, side effects related to the use of phototherapy treatment is expected to limit the market growth. Tremendous market potential in the developing regions is expected to propel the market expansion during the forecast period.

Based on Configuration, the market is segmented into Mobile Device and Fixed Device.

Based on Light Source, the market is segmented into Fluorescent Lamps (FL), Light-emitting Diodes (LEDs), Quartz Halogen Lamps, and Gas Discharge Tubes.



The End User segment highlighted in this report includes Hospital, and Neonatal Clinics.



The Geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. For better analysis, the geographies are segmented into countries.



Key Topics Covered



1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market, by Configuration

1.4.2 Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market, By Light Source

1.4.3 Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market, by End-User

1.4.4 Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



3. Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

3.1 Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

3.1.1 Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Mobile Device Market by Region

3.1.2 Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Fixed Device Market by Region



4. Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Global Fluorescent Lamps (FL) Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Light-emitting Diodes (LEDs) Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Region

4.1.3 Global Quartz Halogen Lamps Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Region

4.1.4 Global Gas Discharge Tubes Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Region



5. Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Global Hospital Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Neonatal Clinics Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Region



6. Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Region

6.1 North America Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.1.1 North America Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.1.1.1 North America Infant Phototherapy Devices Mobile Device Market by Country

6.1.1.2 North America Infant Phototherapy Devices Fixed Device Market by Country

6.1.2 North America Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.1.2.1 North America Fluorescent Lamps (FL) Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.1.2.2 North America Light-emitting Diodes (LEDs) Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.1.2.3 North America Quartz Halogen Lamps Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.1.2.4 North America Gas Discharge Tubes Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.1.3 North America Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.1.3.1 North America Hospital Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.1.3.2 North America Neonatal Clinics Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.1.4 North America Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.1.4.1 US Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.1.4.1.1 US Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.1.4.1.2 US Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.1.4.1.3 US Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.1.4.2 Canada Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.1.4.2.1 Canada Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.1.4.2.2 Canada Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.1.4.2.3 Canada Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.1.4.3 Mexico Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.1.4.3.1 Mexico Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.1.4.3.2 Mexico Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.1.4.3.3 Mexico Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.1.4.4 Rest of North America Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.1.4.4.1 Rest of North America Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.1.4.4.2 Rest of North America Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.1.4.4.3 Rest of North America Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.2 Europe Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.2.1 Europe Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.2.1.1 Europe Infant Phototherapy Devices Mobile Device Market by Country

6.2.1.2 Europe Infant Phototherapy Devices Fixed Device Market by Country

6.2.2 Europe Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.2.2.1 Europe Fluorescent Lamps (FL) Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.2.2.2 Europe Light-emitting Diodes (LEDs) Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.2.2.3 Europe Quartz Halogen Lamps Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.2.2.4 Europe Gas Discharge Tubes Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.2.3 Europe Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.2.3.1 Europe Hospital Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.2.3.2 Europe Neonatal Clinics Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.2.4 Europe Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.2.4.1 Germany Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.2.4.1.1 Germany Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.2.4.1.2 Germany Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.2.4.1.3 Germany Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.2.5 UK Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.2.5.1.1 UK Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.2.5.1.2 UK Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.2.5.1.3 UK Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.2.5.2 France Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.2.5.2.1 France Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.2.5.2.2 France Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.2.5.2.3 France Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.2.5.3 Russia Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.2.5.3.1 Russia Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.2.5.3.2 Russia Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.2.5.3.3 Russia Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.2.5.4 Spain Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.2.5.4.1 Spain Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.2.5.4.2 Spain Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.2.5.4.3 Spain Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.2.5.5 Italy Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.2.5.5.1 Italy Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.2.5.5.2 Italy Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.2.5.5.3 Italy Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.2.5.6 Rest of Europe Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.2.5.6.1 Rest of Europe Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.2.5.6.2 Rest of Europe Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.2.5.6.3 Rest of Europe Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.3 Asia-Pacific Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.3.1.1 Asia-Pacific Infant Phototherapy Devices Mobile Device Market by Country

6.3.1.2 Asia-Pacific Infant Phototherapy Devices Fixed Device Market by Country

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Lamps (FL) Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.3.2.2 Asia-Pacific Light-emitting Diodes (LEDs) Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.3.2.3 Asia-Pacific Quartz Halogen Lamps Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.3.2.4 Asia-Pacific Gas Discharge Tubes Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.3.3.1 Asia-Pacific Hospital Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.3.3.2 Asia-Pacific Neonatal Clinics End User Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.3.4 Asia-Pacific Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.3.4.1 China Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.3.4.1.1 China Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.3.4.1.2 China Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.3.4.1.3 China Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.3.4.1.4 Japan Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.3.4.1.5 Japan Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.3.4.1.6 Japan Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.3.4.1.7 Japan Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.3.4.2 India Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.3.4.2.1 India Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.3.4.2.2 India Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.3.4.2.3 India Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.3.4.3 South Korea Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.3.4.3.1 South Korea Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.3.4.3.2 South Korea Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.3.4.3.3 South Korea Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.3.4.4 Singapore Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.3.4.4.1 Singapore Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.3.4.4.2 Singapore Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.3.4.4.3 Singapore Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.3.4.5 Malaysia Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.3.4.5.1 Malaysia Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.3.4.5.2 Malaysia Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.3.4.5.3 Malaysia Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.3.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.3.4.6.1 Rest of Asia-Pacific Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.3.4.6.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.3.4.6.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.4 LAMEA Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.4.1 LAMEA Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.4.1.1 LAMEA Infant Phototherapy Devices Mobile Device Market by Country

6.4.1.2 LAMEA Infant Phototherapy Devices Fixed Device Market by Country

6.4.2 LAMEA Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.4.2.1 LAMEA Fluorescent Lamps (FL) Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.4.2.2 LAMEA Light-emitting Diodes (LEDs) Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.4.2.3 LAMEA Quartz Halogen Lamps Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.4.2.4 LAMEA Gas Discharge Tubes Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.4.3 LAMEA Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.4.3.1 LAMEA Hospital Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.4.3.2 LAMEA Neonatal Clinics Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.4.3.3 LAMEA Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.4.3.4 Brazil Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.4.3.4.1 Brazil Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.4.3.4.2 Brazil Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.4.3.4.3 Brazil Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.4.3.5 Argentina Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.4.3.5.1 Argentina Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.4.3.5.2 Argentina Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.4.3.5.3 Argentina Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.4.3.6 UAE Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.4.3.6.1 UAE Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.4.3.6.2 UAE Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.4.3.6.3 UAE Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.4.3.7 Saudi Arabia Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.4.3.7.1 Saudi Arabia Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.4.3.7.2 Saudi Arabia Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.4.3.7.3 Saudi Arabia Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.4.3.8 South Africa Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.4.3.8.1 South Africa Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.4.3.8.2 South Africa Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.4.3.8.3 South Africa Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.4.3.9 Nigeria Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.4.3.9.1 Nigeria Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.4.3.9.2 Nigeria Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.4.3.9.3 Nigeria Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

6.4.3.10 Rest of LAMEA Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.4.3.10.1 Rest of LAMEA Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

6.4.3.10.2 Rest of LAMEA Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

6.4.3.10.3 Rest of LAMEA Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User



7. Company Profiles

7.1 D-Rev

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.2 General Electric (GE)

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expense

7.3 Natus Medical Incorporated

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expense

7.4 Atom Medical Corporation

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.5 AVI Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.6 Zhengzhou Dison Instrument and Meter Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.7 Weyer GmbH

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.8 Ibis Medical Equipment & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.9 Ningbo David Medical Device Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Financial Analysis

7.9.3 Research & Development Expense

7.10 Phoenix Medical Systems

7.10.1 Company Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6qzkfm/global_infant?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infant-phototherapy-devices-world-industry-analysis-2017-2018-with-forecasts-to-2023-by-configuration-light-source-end-user-and-geography-300675873.html

SOURCE Research and Markets