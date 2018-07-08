Information Gathering Skills May Help Borrowers Enroll in a Better Student Loan Repayment Plan, Says American Financial Benefits Center

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The art of information gathering is one of the few universally helpful skills to all aspects of business. Through almost every profession there is a need to expand one's perceptions in order to gain the needed information. From understanding the chemical structures in nature, and seeing mathematical patterns in life, to using big data and machine learning to predict patterns, there are abstract perceptions that are often hidden from the uninitiated. Traditionally this awareness increases with the right education, but, sadly, student loans are making many borrowers regret taking the opportunity to expand their mind at all. American Financial Benefits Company (AFBC), a document preparation company, believes that borrowers of student loans don't need to regret the pursuit of expanding their own intelligence.

"The ability to see the world differently is a trait often touted in fiction that can be gained through education," says Sara Molina, manager at AFBC. "Student loans are onerous enough to make a person feel ashamed of taking one of the greatest opportunities for gaining information gathering skills that life grants them. We intend to convince them that there is nothing to be ashamed of."

For many borrowers, there is one pattern that they become increasingly aware of as their education continues: how much they will need to repay when their education is over. This pattern of payment may feel overwhelming. If only there was a way to use information gathering skills to help find a better way to repay loans.

Luckily there is.

For anyone who wants to pursue a long-term repayment strategy — especially if struggling with making monthly payments — AFBC recommends that borrowers consider an income-driven repayment plan (IDR). Under the correct IDR a borrower may able to pay only 10% of their discretionary income per month. This can go as low as $0, allowing a borrower to take his or her time in choosing the right opportunity. By switching to an IDR, a student may be able to keep up that individual's studies indefinitely, with the possibility of obtaining loan forgiveness, or partial loan forgiveness after 20-25 years.

"When borrowers pursue an education, we want them to feel like their life has gotten a little better instead of more stressful because of student loans," said Molina. "At AFBC we strive to help our clients get the right information to understand their repayment plan, their student loan situation and the best ways they can solve it."

