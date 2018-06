Information on shares and authorized capital

Šiauliu Bankas AB (further – the Bank), company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžes str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Following the requirements set out in chapter 2 of Article 29 of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, the Bank informs that total number of voting rights granted by the shares issued by the Bank equals to 543 583 406, the authorized capital of the Bank amounts to EUR 157 639 187,74 and is divided into 543 583 406 ordinary registered shares with the nominal value of EUR 0.29 each.

Director of Markets and Treasury Department Tomas Varenbergas provides additional information and is available on tel.: +370 5 2 032 200.