Infragistics Shines in Product Awards for UI Components, Business Intelligence Tools, and UX Consultation

At one of the premier events for User Experience, the UX Awards, Infragistics brought home the Gold award for "Most Impressive Redesign of Complex Software: Re-imagining Atomic Force Microscopy by Infragistics for Keysight Technologies." The UX Consulting Services team took a complicated interface for a microscope that required years to master and helped their customer decrease training time, allowed experienced users to focus on scientific research rather than learning a new interface, and opened up the technology for use outside the traditional academic areas of physics and chemistry.

ComponentSource, the definitive source of software components and tools, named Infragistics a top five publisher for 2018, with additional top product awards for Infragistics Ultimate, Infragistics Professional, Infragistics Ultimate UI for Windows Forms and Infragistics Ultimate UI for WPF. These products provide the fastest Angular grid on the market today, along with a top JavaScript components suite, WPF control library, and Winforms chart to support classic desktop development.

FinancesOnline is a free platform that empowers users by helping them find the best B2B & SaaS solutions, enabling millions of users to compare products, find customer reviews, and explore reports from experts to easily choose software that will enable their business to grow. ReportPlus received the Expert's Choice Award for 2018 by enabling people to use data visualizations to see their significant business metrics in a centralized platform. ReportPlus also received the Supreme Software and Great User Experience Awards, with the editors calling ReportPlus, "One of the most robust and best-of-breed software programs available in its niche."

Infragistics products won gold, silver, and bronze across six categories in the Visual Studio Magazine 2017 Reader's Choice Awards. Readers voted for their favorite Visual Studio- and .NET Framework-related development tools and services in 36 categories. SharePlus Enterprise won Gold in the SharePoint Components and Tooling category, edging out the previous year's winner in tight voting, according to VSM.

The company also took home Silver and Bronze awards for the Ultimate UI for Windows Forms Component Suite; Ultimate UI for Xamarin Component Suite; Ultimate UI for WPF Component Suite; Ignite UI for JavaScript / HTML5 Component; and Indigo Studio in the Software Design, Frameworks, and Modeling Tools category.

Infragistics is a worldwide leader in providing tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development, insights and collaboration for any organization. More than two million developers use Infragistics enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the Cloud, Web, Windows, iOS and Android devices. Infragistics Enterprise Mobility solutions ReportPlus and SharePlus, give business users the latest advancements in self-service business intelligence and collaboration software. Additionally, Infragistics offers expert UX Services and award-winning support.

