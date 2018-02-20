Inseego’s Ctrack SMB Solution Gains Industry Momentum with a 20% YoY Subscriber Growth

Inseego
Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), the global leader in software-as-a-service
(SaaS) business intelligence solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) and
mobile technology, today announced significant momentum for its Ctrack
SMB Fleet Management solution across international markets. Over the
past year, the solution has experienced solid growth of more than 20%,
winning new small and medium sized business (SMB) customers throughout
Europe, South Africa and Australia.
Berg Insight research reports that the fleet management market has
entered a growth period based on the need for operational efficiencies
within SMB fleets. Inseego’s Ctrack is at the forefront of this growth
and is recognized by procurement market intelligence firm, SpendEdge, as
one of the world’s
top five leading telematics companies that will change the
transportation industry.
"Much of the success that Inseego is achieving in this market reflects
our continued strategic investment in new technologies and go-to-market
capabilities,” said Chris Lytle, EVP of Enterprise and SaaS Solutions at
Inseego. "With over 30 years of experience in large enterprise markets,
we have optimized the Ctrack solution user experience for SMB customers
in diverse markets such as utilities, construction, logistics and other
service industries. We continue to innovate solutions that are simpler,
smarter and intuitive to the unique requirements of SMB.”
The Ctrack SMB solution allows fleet owners and managers to receive a
return on investment faster than any other solution in the market. This
is accomplished through fuel cost savings, equipment operational
efficiency and workforce productivity. In addition, the Ctrack SMB
solution provides an improved customer service experience through
expedited billing, enhanced scheduling and optimized task management.
Key features purpose-built for SMB customers include:
-
Quick set up
-
No fuss integration with third party software
-
Customizable reporting
-
Easy, attractive interface with critical data available at-a-glance on
a graphic dashboard
-
Simplified task allocation by geo-location eliminates manual
processing and improves customer response time
-
Business/Private hours of service (HoS) logging
-
Driver Mobi: Driver-friendly mobile application that enables drivers
to view driving behavior from their smart device, check maintenance
needs of their vehicle and submit business expense reports
-
Mobile device access
Business owners across a variety of cross-vertical industries depend on
the instant access to critical data from Ctrack because they see a quick
return on investment:
Bidfreight Port Operations (BPO), providers of in-port logistics
throughout South Africa including operations at every commercial cargo
port in the country, uses Ctrack Fleet Analytics to provide information
needed for critical decision making, eliminating the need for costly
analysts.
-
"We considered solutions from other suppliers, but none came close to
the Ctrack solution. This fleet management solution provides the
required information for BPO’s needs. The real-time data ensures that
we maximize productivity with both the drivers and the fleet.
Scheduled management reports ensure that all areas of the business
have full visibility in the operations,” said Satvir Murray,
Accounting Systems Manager at BPO.
Civil engineering firms such as Bij Van Doorn Geldermalsen BV, a
division of the Leeuwenstein group in the Netherlands, and Wesseler in
Germany, save thousands of Euros annually by using the Ctrack SMB
solution for their fleet of vehicles.
-
"The fuel savings that our company realized due to changes in our
driving behavior, has already surpassed the 10% mark, whilst still
improving,” said Barend van Doorn, Director of Bij Van Doorn
Geldermalsen.
-
"The Ctrack solution allows our container transport division to be
flexible in vehicle utilization and the recovery of stolen vehicles,
which has contributed to our success over the last 10 years," said
Heinz Wesseler, Head of Wesseler.
GripIt, a plasterboard fixing company in the construction sector based
in the United Kingdom, relies on Inseego’s Ctrack to help them find new
ways to continuously improve business efficiencies:
-
"We needed a telematics partner that understood our changing fleet
needs as the business grows. This means not only providing a
functional vehicle tracking system, but also having the necessary
support to make the whole process as simple as possible and offer
guidance when required. Inseego has always been a reliable partner to
ensure we had the right product in place to deliver real value to the
business,” said Sophie Newell, Executive Assistant to the CEO at
GripIt.
To learn more about small and medium-sized fleets and their experience
with Ctrack, visit: https://www.ctrack.com/fleet-tracking/.
About Inseego Corp.
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) a global leader in software-as-a-service
(SaaS) business intelligence solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) and
mobile technology, is transforming business mobility through its broad
portfolio of solutions. We enable a wide array of applications for
worldwide service provider, enterprise and SMB markets with our asset
tracking and carrier activation solutions. Inseego’s high-performance
Skyus modems and gateways, and MiFi branded intelligent mobile devices
power a wide array of consumer, service provider, SMB and mission
critical enterprise applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime”
mandate - including industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and
broadband mobile WiFi hotspots. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego,
California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com
Twitter @inseego
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made
pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of
important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from
those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors
include risks relating to technological changes, new product
introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence
on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors
that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in
more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and
Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov)
and other regulatory agencies.
©2018. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are
trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names
mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220005685/en/