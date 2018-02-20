Inseego’s Ctrack SMB Solution Gains Industry Momentum with a 20% YoY Subscriber Growth

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), the global leader in software-as-a-service (SaaS) business intelligence solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile technology, today announced significant momentum for its Ctrack SMB Fleet Management solution across international markets. Over the past year, the solution has experienced solid growth of more than 20%, winning new small and medium sized business (SMB) customers throughout Europe, South Africa and Australia.

Berg Insight research reports that the fleet management market has entered a growth period based on the need for operational efficiencies within SMB fleets. Inseego’s Ctrack is at the forefront of this growth and is recognized by procurement market intelligence firm, SpendEdge, as one of the world’s top five leading telematics companies that will change the transportation industry.

"Much of the success that Inseego is achieving in this market reflects our continued strategic investment in new technologies and go-to-market capabilities,” said Chris Lytle, EVP of Enterprise and SaaS Solutions at Inseego. "With over 30 years of experience in large enterprise markets, we have optimized the Ctrack solution user experience for SMB customers in diverse markets such as utilities, construction, logistics and other service industries. We continue to innovate solutions that are simpler, smarter and intuitive to the unique requirements of SMB.”

The Ctrack SMB solution allows fleet owners and managers to receive a return on investment faster than any other solution in the market. This is accomplished through fuel cost savings, equipment operational efficiency and workforce productivity. In addition, the Ctrack SMB solution provides an improved customer service experience through expedited billing, enhanced scheduling and optimized task management.

Key features purpose-built for SMB customers include:

Quick set up

No fuss integration with third party software

Customizable reporting

Easy, attractive interface with critical data available at-a-glance on a graphic dashboard

Simplified task allocation by geo-location eliminates manual processing and improves customer response time

Business/Private hours of service (HoS) logging

Driver Mobi: Driver-friendly mobile application that enables drivers to view driving behavior from their smart device, check maintenance needs of their vehicle and submit business expense reports

Mobile device access

Business owners across a variety of cross-vertical industries depend on the instant access to critical data from Ctrack because they see a quick return on investment:

Bidfreight Port Operations (BPO), providers of in-port logistics throughout South Africa including operations at every commercial cargo port in the country, uses Ctrack Fleet Analytics to provide information needed for critical decision making, eliminating the need for costly analysts.

"We considered solutions from other suppliers, but none came close to the Ctrack solution. This fleet management solution provides the required information for BPO’s needs. The real-time data ensures that we maximize productivity with both the drivers and the fleet. Scheduled management reports ensure that all areas of the business have full visibility in the operations,” said Satvir Murray, Accounting Systems Manager at BPO.

Civil engineering firms such as Bij Van Doorn Geldermalsen BV, a division of the Leeuwenstein group in the Netherlands, and Wesseler in Germany, save thousands of Euros annually by using the Ctrack SMB solution for their fleet of vehicles.

"The fuel savings that our company realized due to changes in our driving behavior, has already surpassed the 10% mark, whilst still improving,” said Barend van Doorn, Director of Bij Van Doorn Geldermalsen.

"The Ctrack solution allows our container transport division to be flexible in vehicle utilization and the recovery of stolen vehicles, which has contributed to our success over the last 10 years," said Heinz Wesseler, Head of Wesseler.

GripIt, a plasterboard fixing company in the construction sector based in the United Kingdom, relies on Inseego’s Ctrack to help them find new ways to continuously improve business efficiencies:

"We needed a telematics partner that understood our changing fleet needs as the business grows. This means not only providing a functional vehicle tracking system, but also having the necessary support to make the whole process as simple as possible and offer guidance when required. Inseego has always been a reliable partner to ensure we had the right product in place to deliver real value to the business,” said Sophie Newell, Executive Assistant to the CEO at GripIt.

To learn more about small and medium-sized fleets and their experience with Ctrack, visit: https://www.ctrack.com/fleet-tracking/.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) a global leader in software-as-a-service (SaaS) business intelligence solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile technology, is transforming business mobility through its broad portfolio of solutions. We enable a wide array of applications for worldwide service provider, enterprise and SMB markets with our asset tracking and carrier activation solutions. Inseego’s high-performance Skyus modems and gateways, and MiFi branded intelligent mobile devices power a wide array of consumer, service provider, SMB and mission critical enterprise applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime” mandate - including industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and broadband mobile WiFi hotspots. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com Twitter @inseego

