Insider's tradings

Nasdaq Copenhagen







23 May 2018





Report on transactions of executives and related parties in Coloplast shares and

related securities

According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 Coloplast is obliged to report on the transactions of executives and their related parties in Coloplast shares and related securities.

The below transaction concerns sale of shares.

Name Anders Lonning-Skovgaard Reason CFO & Executive Vice President Issuer Coloplast A/S ISIN code DK0060448595 Description Shares Transaction Sale of shares Trade date 22 February 2018 Market Nasdaq Copenhagen Number 18,693 Share price in DKK 613.55 Market value in DKK 11,469,109.70

Kind regards,

Coloplast A/S

Anne-Sofie Søegaard

This information is available in Danish and in English, in case of doubt the Danish version prevails.

For further information: Anne-Sofie Søegaard, tel. +45 4911 1924.

Attachment