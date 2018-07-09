Integrated Informatics Inc. Awarded Funding From NL Innovation Council to Develop Tracking Data Management System

New Project Aims to Reshape Marine Oil Spill Response Through Real-Time Tracking and GIS Technology

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, July 9, 2018 /CNW/ -- Integrated Informatics Inc. has received funding from the NL Innovation Council to reshape the way in which asset and personnel tracking are handled for Marine Oil Spill Response in Newfoundland and Labrador. The project will include the development of a new Tracking Data Management System to be deployed to Marine Emergency Response Industry users.

Senior Consultant for Integrated Informatics, Sharon Janes, comments, "It is not uncommon to still see paper maps and documents heavily relied upon in Emergency Response Plans. The problem with these resources is that they do not present information that is as complete and current as possible within an emergency situation. This is what we are excited to help change – putting this data into the hands of responders as quickly and efficiently as possible."

The Tracking Data Management System will be completed by August 2019, consisting of a suite of applications for asset and personnel tracking and a data management system to streamline the acquisition of data necessary for emergency preparedness exercises and active response within command centers. These products will utilize Geographic Information System (GIS) technology – including rich mobile and web interfaces – as well as a robust data analytics and reporting dashboard.

Janes continues, "By accessing asset and personnel tracking data through mobile devices and the web, first responders will be able to more efficiently interpret data, analyze trends, and plan response in real-time. Because this system rests on such a familiar platform [mobile, web], those with technical and non-technical backgrounds alike will be able to implement it into their workflows with ease."

The planned system is one that has long been of interest within the Emergency Response and Natural Resources sectors of the Province – especially as organizations explore new, more challenging environments alongside their own endeavors to align processes and practices with innovative digital technologies.

Integrated Informatics Inc. is a leading consultancy for Geographic Information System implementation and development. Founded in 2002, Integrated Informatics provides spatial data management, workflow and process automation, and custom mapping solutions to the Energy and Natural Resource sectors throughout North America with offices in Calgary, Alberta, Houston, Texas, and St. John's, Newfoundland. For more information, visit www.integrated-informatics.com

