Intel Announces Completion of Exchange Offer

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) today announced the completion of its exchange offer to exchange up to $1,966,590,000 aggregate principal amount of its newly issued 3.734% Senior Notes due 2047 (the "Exchange Notes”) for a like principal amount of the applicable series of its outstanding 3.734% Senior Notes due 2047 (the "Old Notes”).

The exchange offer expired at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on June 8, 2018. As of the expiration date, tenders of 98.867 percent of the Old Notes were received. Intel accepted all of the Old Notes tendered in exchange for a like principal amount of the corresponding series of the Exchange Notes, and settlement occurred on June 14, 2018.

The sole purpose of the exchange offer was to fulfill Intel’s obligations under the registration rights agreement related to the Old Notes.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to buy, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, the Exchange Notes or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

