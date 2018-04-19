Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
Intelex Announces EHSQ Alliance Award Winners

Top Customers Honored at the 2018 EHSQ Alliance Conference

Changing Business for Good

AUSTIN, TX, April 18, 2018 /CNW/ - Winners of the 2018 EHSQ Alliance Awards were announced today recognizing innovation, leadership, commitment and outstanding achievement demonstrated by Intelex customers and partners. Customers were honored at the 2018 Alliance Conference during the Awards Ceremony at the Fairmont Hotel in Austin, Texas.

Intelex Technologies Inc. (CNW Group/Intelex Technologies)

Entries were submitted by organizations and individuals from around the world in more than 9 categories including Implementation Partner, Solution Partner, Quality Excellence, Supplier Management Excellence, EHSQ All-Star, Health & Safety Performance, Environmental Stewardship, Integrated EHSQ and Engagement awards.

The Award Winners are:

Award

Organization

Implementation Partner 2018

E2 Arcadis

Solution Partner 2018

Enhesa

Quality Excellence

ARES Corporation

Integrated EHSQ

GBW Railcar Services (EHS & QA & IT)

Supplier Management Excellence

Nexteer

EHSQ All-Star

Pearson

Health & Safety Performance

Bimbo Bakeries

Environmental Stewardship

Energy Transfer Partners

Engagement

ABB Information Systems Ltd

 

Visit https://www.ehsqallianceconference.com/awards/ for a complete list of categories and descriptions.

Winners were selected by a panel of judges consisting of Intelex executives. Each submission was reviewed for compelling metrics, detailed examples and customer stories used to demonstrate achievements within their organization.                                                   

About the EHSQ Alliance Awards

The 2018 EHSQ Alliance Awards were developed to recognize and celebrate excellence in the field of Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management, and to recognize the innovative and ground-breaking work that is done every day within the industry.

About Intelex Technologies 

With more than 1,000 clients and 1 million users, Intelex Technologies Inc. is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992 its scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Intelex is one of North America's fastest-growing tech companies, the recipient of Waterstone's Most Admired Corporate Cultures award, Aon Hewitt's best employer award, and previous repeat winner of Deloitte's Best Managed Companies award.

For more information, visit www.intelex.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelex-announces-ehsq-alliance-award-winners-300632686.html

SOURCE Intelex Technologies

