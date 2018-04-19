Intelex Announces EHSQ Alliance Award Winners

Top Customers Honored at the 2018 EHSQ Alliance Conference

AUSTIN, TX, April 18, 2018 /CNW/ - Winners of the 2018 EHSQ Alliance Awards were announced today recognizing innovation, leadership, commitment and outstanding achievement demonstrated by Intelex customers and partners. Customers were honored at the 2018 Alliance Conference during the Awards Ceremony at the Fairmont Hotel in Austin, Texas.

Entries were submitted by organizations and individuals from around the world in more than 9 categories including Implementation Partner, Solution Partner, Quality Excellence, Supplier Management Excellence, EHSQ All-Star, Health & Safety Performance, Environmental Stewardship, Integrated EHSQ and Engagement awards.

Award Organization Implementation Partner 2018 E2 Arcadis Solution Partner 2018 Enhesa Quality Excellence ARES Corporation Integrated EHSQ GBW Railcar Services (EHS & QA & IT) Supplier Management Excellence Nexteer EHSQ All-Star Pearson Health & Safety Performance Bimbo Bakeries Environmental Stewardship Energy Transfer Partners Engagement ABB Information Systems Ltd

Visit https://www.ehsqallianceconference.com/awards/ for a complete list of categories and descriptions.



Winners were selected by a panel of judges consisting of Intelex executives. Each submission was reviewed for compelling metrics, detailed examples and customer stories used to demonstrate achievements within their organization.

About the EHSQ Alliance Awards

The 2018 EHSQ Alliance Awards were developed to recognize and celebrate excellence in the field of Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management, and to recognize the innovative and ground-breaking work that is done every day within the industry.

About Intelex Technologies

With more than 1,000 clients and 1 million users, Intelex Technologies Inc. is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992 its scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Intelex is one of North America's fastest-growing tech companies, the recipient of Waterstone's Most Admired Corporate Cultures award, Aon Hewitt's best employer award, and previous repeat winner of Deloitte's Best Managed Companies award.

