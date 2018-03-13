Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today reported results for the
fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017.
Fourth Quarter 2017 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2016:
-
Net sales were $149.5 million, up 10.9% from $134.8 million; at
comparable foreign currency exchange rates, net sales increased 6%;
-
Net sales by European based operations rose 15.5% to $115.4 million
from $99.9 million;
-
Net sales by U.S. based operations were $34.1 million, down 2.2%
compared to $34.9 million;
-
Gross margin was 66.1% compared to 63.7%;
-
S,G&A expenses as a percentage of net sales were 61.4% compared to
59.0%;
-
Operating income was $4.8 million as compared to $5.4 million;
-
Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. increased 12.0% to $4.4
million compared $3.9 million; and,
-
Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. per diluted share rose
11.1% to $0.14 from $0.13.
Thus for the year as a whole, net sales increased 13.5% to $591.3
million, as compared to $521.1 million in 2016. At comparable foreign
currency exchange rates, net sales increased 12%. Net income
attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. increased 24.8% to $41.6 million or
$1.33 per diluted share from 2016’s $33.3 million or $1.07 per diluted
share.
Jean Madar, Chairman & CEO of Inter Parfums stated, "In 2017, we grew
our footprint in all of our markets. North America became our largest
market with year-over-year sales gains of 19%. Second place Western
Europe grew sales by 8% as did our third largest market, Asia. Central
and South America, the Middle East and Eastern Europe achieved
comparable year sales growth of 16%, 21% and 20%, respectively.
Regarding European based operations,
our three largest brands all
posted growth for the year, with Montblanc up 4%, Jimmy Choo up 20%, and
Lanvin up 5%. In fact, in 2017, Jimmy Choo fragrance sales topped the
$100 million mark joining Montblanc in that exclusive club. Our newer
brands performed exceptionally well last year, with Coach and Rochas
brand sales growing 149% and 34%, respectively, versus one year earlier.
Of note, our first Coach fragrance only launched mid-2016, and today
that brand is our fourth largest, which was achieved without a legacy
fragrance business. As we’ve reported, we have several brand extensions
launching this year, including Coach Floral and Lanvin Modern
Princess Eau Sensuelle, both of which recently debuted, plus new
extensions for Lanvin’s Éclat d’Arpège and Coach for Men.”
Moving on to U.S. based operations, Mr. Madar noted, "Our two largest
brands in this group, Dunhill and Oscar de la Renta fragrances, both
performed very well. With the recent introduction of Bella Blanca
by Oscar de la Renta, our 2018 launch schedule is on track with new
products for Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, Dunhill, and Anna Sui
coming to market throughout the year. A big boost in incremental sales
is expected to come from the addition of GUESS legacy fragrances to our
sales mix after the license starts on April 1, 2018. We expect that
right out of the gate, the GUESS run rate will make it the largest brand
in this group.”
Highlighting several key operating factors impacting profitability, Mr.
Greenberg stated, "The improvement in gross margin reflects increased
sales of higher margin products by our European operations, much of
which was through our distribution subsidiaries that sell product
directly to retailers. Of special note, sales of Montblanc, Jimmy Choo
and Coach products to retailers in the U.S. are conducted by a
Company-owned distribution subsidiary, and sales of Rochas brand
fragrance are concentrated in France, where we sell directly to
retailers, and in Spain, where we sell through our distribution
subsidiary. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 14%
compared to 2016, but as a percentage of net sales, were 50% for both
2017 and 2016. Promotion and advertising included selling, general and
administrative expenses, generally peaks in the fourth quarter and 2017
was no exception; as a percentage of sales, promotion and advertising
was 20.9% in 2017 and 19.0% in 2016.”
Mr. Greenberg pointed out, "For many years, our focus has been on
growing our prestige fragrance business and brand portfolio; therefore
during the fourth quarter of 2017, we set in motion a plan to
discontinue several of our small mass market product lines over the next
few years. In that regard, as of December 31, 2017 we recorded an
impairment loss of $2.1 million and increased our inventory obsolescence
reserves by $0.5 million.”
The Company’s effective income tax rate was 29.2% in 2017 and 35.5% in
2016 noting that in 2017, the French Constitutional Court released a
decision declaring that the nation’s 3% tax on dividends or deemed
dividends enacted in 2012, was unconstitutional. Inter Parfums has filed
a claim for a $3.6 million refund for these taxes paid since 2015 and
recorded the refund claim in its 2017 financial statements. Partially
offsetting the tax refund was a nonrecurring expense of $1.1 million
related to revaluation of deferred tax assets and liabilities caused by
the new lower corporate tax rate resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs
Act.
Mr. Greenberg also pointed out, "In 2017, cash provided by operating
activities aggregated $35.9 million and we closed the year with working
capital of $382 million, including approximately $278 million in cash,
cash equivalents and short-term investments, a working capital ratio of
almost 3.3 to 1 and $60.6 million of long-term debt, including current
maturities, incurred in connection with the 2015 Rochas brand
acquisition.”
2018 Guidance Excluding GUESS Contribution
Mr. Greenberg noted, "Once we purchase the GUESS inventory from the
brand’s former licensee and determine how long it will take to build new
inventory, we plan to increase our 2018 guidance to factor in the GUESS
contribution, which we anticipate will begin in the second quarter of
the year. Our target date for announcing the expected increase in our
sales and earnings guidance to include GUESS is when we announce 2018
first quarter results in May. Thus for the time being, we are
maintaining our previously disclosed 2018 guidance which calls for net
sales of approximately $620 million and net income attributable to Inter
Parfums, Inc. of approximately $1.44 per diluted share.” Guidance for
2018 assumes the dollar remains at current levels.
Dividend
The Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share is
payable on April 13, 2018 to shareholders of record on March 30, 2018.
Conference Call
Management will conduct a conference call to discuss financial results
and business developments at 11:00 am ET, on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201)
493-6749; please call in 10 minutes before the conference call is
scheduled to begin and ask for the Inter Parfums call. The conference
call will also be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen to the
live call, please go to www.interparfumsinc.com
and click on the Investor Relations section.
Founded more than 30 years ago, Inter Parfums, Inc. is a premier
fragrance company with a diverse portfolio of prestige brands that
includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe,
Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld,
Lanvin, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.
Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. The fragrance products developed,
produced and distributed by Inter Parfums are sold in more than 100
countries throughout the world.
Statements in this release which are not historical in nature are
forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans,
intentions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements
are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or
expectations will be achieved. In some cases you can identify
forward-looking statements by forward-looking words such as
"anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may,"
"should," "will," and "would," or similar words. You should not rely on
forward-looking statements, because actual events or results may differ
materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a
result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are
not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the headings
"Forward Looking Statements” and "Risk Factors" in Inter Parfums' annual
report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and the
reports Inter Parfums files from time to time with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. Inter Parfums does not intend to and undertakes no
duty to update the information contained in this press release.
See Accompanying Tables
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
149,526
|
|
|
$
|
134,771
|
|
|
$
|
591,251
|
|
|
$
|
521,072
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
50,725
|
|
|
|
48,877
|
|
|
|
214,965
|
|
|
|
194,601
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
|
98,801
|
|
|
|
85,894
|
|
|
|
376,286
|
|
|
|
326,471
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
|
91,864
|
|
|
|
79,503
|
|
|
|
295,540
|
|
|
|
258,787
|
|
Gain on buyout of license
|
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
(4,652
|
)
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
(4,652
|
)
|
Impairment loss
|
|
|
|
|
2,123
|
|
|
|
5,658
|
|
|
|
2,123
|
|
|
|
5,658
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
|
|
4,814
|
|
|
|
5,385
|
|
|
|
78,623
|
|
|
|
66,678
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expenses (income):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
498
|
|
|
|
159
|
|
|
|
1,992
|
|
|
|
2,340
|
|
Loss on foreign currency
|
|
|
|
|
241
|
|
|
|
207
|
|
|
|
1,549
|
|
|
|
595
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
(195
|
)
|
|
|
(609
|
)
|
|
|
(2,983
|
)
|
|
|
(3,331
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
544
|
|
|
|
(243
|
)
|
|
|
558
|
|
|
|
(396
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
4,270
|
|
|
|
5,628
|
|
|
|
78,065
|
|
|
|
67,074
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
(1,502
|
)
|
|
|
1,036
|
|
|
|
22,812
|
|
|
|
23,826
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
5,772
|
|
|
|
4,592
|
|
|
|
55,253
|
|
|
|
43,248
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
|
|
1,372
|
|
|
|
665
|
|
|
|
13,659
|
|
|
|
9,917
|
|
Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc.
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,400
|
|
|
$
|
3,927
|
|
|
$
|
41,594
|
|
|
$
|
33,331
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. common
shareholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
1.33
|
|
|
$
|
1.07
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
1.33
|
|
|
$
|
1.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
31,200
|
|
|
|
31,115
|
|
|
|
31,172
|
|
|
|
31,072
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
31,378
|
|
|
|
31,231
|
|
|
|
31,305
|
|
|
|
31,176
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends declared per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
$
|
0.72
|
|
|
$
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTER PARFUMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
December 31, 2017 and 2016
|
(In thousands except share and per share data)
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
208,343
|
$
|
161,828
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
|
69,899
|
|
94,202
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
120,749
|
|
104,819
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
137,058
|
|
96,977
|
|
Receivables, other
|
|
|
|
|
2,405
|
|
7,433
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
7,356
|
|
6,240
|
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
|
|
3,468
|
|
626
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
549,278
|
|
472,125
|
Equipment and leasehold improvements, net
|
|
|
|
10,330
|
|
10,076
|
Trademarks, licenses and other intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
200,495
|
|
183,868
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,658
|
|
8,090
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,011
|
|
8,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
777,772
|
$
|
682,409
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
24,372
|
|
21,498
|
|
Accounts payable - trade
|
|
|
|
|
52,609
|
|
49,507
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
|
81,843
|
|
62,609
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
|
1,722
|
|
3,331
|
|
Dividends payable
|
|
|
|
|
6,561
|
|
5,293
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
167,107
|
|
142,238
|
Long–term debt, less current portion
|
|
|
|
36,207
|
|
53,064
|
Deferred tax liability
|
|
|
|
3,821
|
|
3,449
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inter Parfums, Inc. shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 1,000,000 shares;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
none issued
|
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding, 31,241,548 and 31,138,318 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
31
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
66,004
|
|
63,103
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
422,570
|
|
402,714
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
(17,832)
|
|
(57,982)
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 9,864,805 common shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at December 31, 2017 and 2016
|
|
|
|
(37,475)
|
|
(37,475)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Inter Parfums, Inc. shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
433,298
|
|
370,391
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
|
|
137,339
|
|
113,267
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
570,637
|
|
483,658
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
|
$
|
777,772
|
$
|
682,409
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006112/en/