Intermap Assists in Rescue of Thai Soccer Team, Congratulates Emergency Responders on recent progress

DENVER, July 8, 2018 /CNW/ - (TSX: IMP) (ITMSF:BB) - Intermap Technologies® ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a leading provider of geospatial intelligence solutions, congratulates first responders in their efforts to rescue the trapped Thai soccer team. The Company is saddened by the loss of retired Thai seal, Saman Gunan, during his mission to deliver oxygen to the boys. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families and loved ones involved during this critical time.

In partnership with our local partners, Mappoint Asia Thailand Public Company, and Chiang Rai University, Intermap supplied its newly-released NEXTMap One, a 1-meter resolution elevation dataset, to the Thai Department of National Parks on June 27th. This high resolution elevation data was supplied within three hours, and used in conjunction with other sensors to identify elevation coordinates, prioritize potential drilling points, identify drainage paths, provide a detailed and inter-active 3D model of the area, and determine alternate routes into the caves to help rescue the boys. NEXTMap One, which was provided for free, is substantially more detailed than the existing elevation data available from commercial and government sources.

NEXTMap One is available worldwide as either digital surface models (DSM) or bare earth digital terrain models (DTM). It combines the best features from multiple sensors into a seamless global dataset, Intermap's fourth generation global dataset, that is both highly accurate and spatially rich. In addition to the DSMs and DTMs, a number of associated analytic products are also available.

Elaborating on these tools, Patrick Blott, Intermap's Chairman and CEO, said "Intermap was pleased to assist Thai officials in their search for the missing teens. We'd like to congratulate the international rescue operation, the Thai Navy SEALs and the emergency responders in Thailand on their success in locating the boys. We hope that our data and modeling efforts will help bring a fast resolution to this crisis without further loss of life. We are happy to be playing a role and using our analytics to help local University staff craft useful solutions in supporting the rescue efforts and wish for a speedy rescue and the group to return to friends and family as soon as possible."

About Intermap Technologies

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (www.intermap.com) is an industry leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. These geospatial solutions are used in a wide range of applications including, but not limited to, location-based information, risk assessment, geographic information systems, engineering, utilities, global positioning systems, oil and gas, renewable energy, hydrology, environmental planning, land management, wireless communications, transportation, advertising, and 3D visualization. Intermap generates revenue from three primary business activities, comprised of i) data acquisition and collection, using proprietary, multi-frequency, radar sensor technologies, ii) value-added data products and services, which leverage the Company's proprietary NEXTMap® database, together with proprietary software and fusion technologies, and iii) commercial applications and solutions, including a webstore and software sales targeting selected industry verticals that rely on accurate high resolution elevation data. The Company is a world leader in geospatial data management and processing, including fusion, analytics, and orthorectification, and has decades of experience aggregating data derived from a number of different sensor technologies and data sources. For more information please visit www.intermap.com.

