InventHelp Inventor Designs RICO'S REMOVABLE SNOW CLEATS (CNC-242)

PITTSBURGH, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be a safer way to walk on ice or other slick surfaces," said an inventor, from Statesville, N.C., "so I invented RICO'S REMOVABLE SNOW CLEATS."

RICO'S REMOVABLE SNOW CLEATS provide an effective way to walk on slippery surfaces. In doing so, they could help to prevent slips and falls. As a result, they enhance safety and traction and they provide added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for men, women and children. Additionally, RICO'S REMOVABLE SNOW CLEATS are producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a unique alternative to traditional snow shoes."

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

