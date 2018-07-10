Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
10.07.2018 19:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Beverage-Cooling Device (HUN-546)

PITTSBURGH, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Prisons are stifling on hot days, making it difficult to keep cold beverages readily available," said an inventor from Richmond, Texas. "I came up with this convenient cooling accessory so that inmates and officers could keep their drinks colder longer. It is also great for campers."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the ERA POT to offer a convenient way to chill beverages. The accessory ensures that cold drinks, including water, etc., are readily available for consumption. It helps to maintain more comfortable conditions. The unit is transparent to meet prison security concerns. It features a compact, easily portable, lightweight design. Furthermore, the device is ideal for use in prisons or while camping.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-546, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-beverage-cooling-device-hun-546-300677294.html

SOURCE InventHelp

