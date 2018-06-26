Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
26.06.2018 18:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Egg and Onion Chopping Gadget (PIT-705)

PITTSBURGH, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Gibsonia, Pa., have developed the EZ CHOPPER, a kitchen gadget used to chop hard-boiled eggs and onions into uniform squares.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

"We developed our invention to make it easier when preparing meals that use both eggs and onions. This device will provide convenience by saving time when chopping these food items," said the inventors. The EZ CHOPPER serves as an efficient alternative to traditional methods of chopping eggs and onions. It provides the user with a clean and efficient method of chopping eggs and onions into squares. This will save individuals time and energy in the kitchen, while also reducing a mess in the kitchen. This novel gadget will make an ideal gift for cooks of all ages.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PIT-705, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

