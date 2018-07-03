Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Eyeliner Applicator (BMA-5135)

PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2018 "I work with makeup, and my clients mostly struggle with eyeliner because it is time-consuming and difficult to apply," said an inventor from Lowell, Mass. "I created this so that my clients could achieve professional-quality results at home quickly and easily."

She created a prototype for the EYECAN to allow eyeliner to be applied more accurately and precisely. The design saves time and effort during application. It also improves control and flexibility. The unit is easily refillable and provides professional-looking results. Furthermore, the invention prevents messes and spills.

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BMA-5135, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-eyeliner-applicator-bma-5135-300674972.html

SOURCE InventHelp

