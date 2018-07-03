Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
03.07.2018 20:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Pair of Shooter's Safety Glasses (BMA-5139)

PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to improve my own shooting, which led me to develop these enhanced safety glasses," said an inventor from Somerset, Mass. "They let me see my sights clearly so that I can hit my targets."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He created a prototype for the SHOOTER'S ADVANCED SAFETY GLASSES to provide a clearer view of the weapon's gun sights. This improves shooting accuracy by providing an area to sight through. The glasses also allow the wearer to assume a more comfortable shooting stance. The invention enables the wearer to aim more efficiently. It helps the wearer hit the targets. Additionally, the glasses are ideal for use by older shooters.

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BMA-5139, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

