InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Storage Reel for Extension Cords (PND-4882)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be able to store an extension cord without it becoming tangled," said an inventor from Hamilton, N.J. "For this reason, I developed an improved cord reel that winds the cord without any tangles or messes."

He developed the patent-pending TANGLEPROOF CORD REEL to allow an extension cord to be wound without tangling. The device eliminates the need to unwind the cord in order to untangle knots in the cord. This puts an end to hassles and frustrations. The unit provides for neat, tidy storage of an extension cord. It saves time and effort. In addition, the invention ensures that extension cords are not stored in jumbled heaps.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-PND-4882, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-storage-reel-for-extension-cords-pnd-4882-300611346.html

SOURCE InventHelp

