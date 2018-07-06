PITTSBURGH, July 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a plastic surgeon, I saw a need for better medical equipment for use during hair-restoration surgery," said an inventor from Glenview, Ill.

He developed the VPK-GID to protect blood vessels under the skin from the direct cut of a sharp blade. The instrument can place (insert) grafts (FU) and inject different types of solutions into the incisions (skin) in addition to make incisions at the same time. The design reduces skin necrosis and premature hair loss. It also minimizes blood loss and prevents damage to existing hair follicles. The tool lessens the time and cost of procedures. In addition, it is usable in studies and research of Hair-Restoration Surgery (HRS).

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCP-1378, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-surgical-instrument-ccp-1378-300674935.html

SOURCE InventHelp