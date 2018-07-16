16.07.2018 20:00:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Wagon for Beach Supplies (NJD-1632)

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "After bringing four children to the beach and using a conventional wagon to haul our supplies, I realized a need for a better way to transport beach necessities," said an inventor from E Brunswick, N.J. "This wagon is easily maneuverable over the sand."

He developed the BEACH TANK to provide a convenient way to transport supplies to and from the beach. The wagon eliminates the need to make multiple trips. It saves the user from having to carry everything, which reduces physical stress and strain. The invention also includes entertainment options. Furthermore, the unique design makes the wagon easily maneuverable over beach sand.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1632, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

