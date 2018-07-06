Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
06.07.2018 20:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops More Secure USB Drive (BTM-2518)

PITTSBURGH, July 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "My flash drive was stolen 2 years ago at school," said an inventor from Baltimore, Md. "I wished that I had a way to retrieve the stolen drive, which led me to develop a more secure version that helps the owner keep track of their precious data."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed the LOCK IT FIND IT to enable the user to keep better track of a USB drive. The design prevents the drive from being lost, stolen, misplaced, forgotten, etc. It also ensures that the drive can be found quickly in the event that it is missing. The security feature keeps unauthorized users from accessing the drive, which provides enhanced data protection. Additionally, all of this offers added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BTM-2518, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-more-secure-usb-drive-btm-2518-300674936.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street zeigt sich freundlich
Positiver Arbeitsmarktbericht verdrängt Angst vor Auswirkungen des globalen Handelskonflikts.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB