Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
06.07.2018 18:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops NO DRILL FRENCH DOOR LOCK (CCT-4170)

PITTSBURGH, July 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be a simple and easy way to install a temporary lock on interior French Doors," said an inventor, from West Chester, Ohio, "so I invented the NO DRILL FRENCH DOOR LOCK."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The NO DRILL FRENCH DOOR LOCK provides an effective way to temporary lock a set of interior French Doors. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to permanent locks and hardware. As a result, it helps to prevent damage and drill holes and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, the NO DRILL FRENCH DOOR LOCK is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates door damage caused by permanent locks."

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCT-4170, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-no-drill-french-door-lock-cct-4170-300675083.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen mit kleinen Zugewinnen ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag zurückhaltend und schloss schließlich mit einem kleinen Plus.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB