03.07.2018 17:00:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Ornamental Rain-Barrel Design (BMA-5065)

PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Due to water shortages, I thought that there had to be a better way to capture and reuse water for various purposes," said an inventor from Rochester, Mass. "This inspired me to come up with a stylish rain barrel that helps users conserve water, reduce waste and save money."

He created a prototype for the RAIN POD patent pending to offer an efficient way to capture water for reuse. It prevents water from being wasted and also helps save money on water bills. The unit ensures that there is water available even during a water shortage. The invention allows water to be easily redirected to various locations around the property. In addition, the barrel features an ornamental design that adds a decorative element to the yard.

The inventor went on to say, "I'm sure a lot of homeowners, if they could, would conserve water, and the easiest way is to collect your rain water. The RAIN POD CADDY makes it easy to transfer the water from the RAIN POD to the RAIN POD CADDY and distribute it around your yard."

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BMA-5065, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

