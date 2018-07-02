Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
InventHelp Inventor Develops ROLLIEF (AUP-927)

PITTSBURGH, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a simple way to alleviate back pain and stress," said an inventor, from Alice, Texas, "so I invented the ROLLIEF."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The ROLLIEF provides an effective way to help relieve tension and pain in the back. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional massages and therapeutic devices. As a result, it enhances comfort and it offers added convenience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for adults. Additionally, the ROLLIEF is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to easily relieve sore muscles at home."

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AUP-927, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-rollief-aup-927-300675044.html

SOURCE InventHelp

