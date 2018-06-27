Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
27.06.2018 19:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops ULTIMATE PUTTER (TOR-9920)

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable way for golfers to putt," said an inventor, from Nobleton, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the ULTIMATE PUTTER."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent pending ULTIMATE PUTTER provides golfers with an ergonomic alternative to traditional putters. In doing so, it offers added balance, comfort and control while putting. As a result, it could enhance accuracy and scores. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, the ULTIMATE PUTTER is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to bend and strain while putting."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TOR-9920, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-ultimate-putter-tor-9920-300671131.html

SOURCE InventHelp

