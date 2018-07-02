Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
02.07.2018 18:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Rain Shield for Motorists (ALL-1477)

PITTSBURGH, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Lithonia, Ga., have developed the RAIN PROTECTOR, a rain shield that is positioned on the exterior of a vehicle to protect motorists and their passengers. A prototype is available.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

"When entering and exiting a vehicle in the rain, even while using an umbrella, it's likely you'll still get wet. Our invention provides additional protection during rainy conditions," said the inventors. The RAIN PROTECTOR protects the driver from the rain, sleet or snow while entering or exiting a vehicle. This will, in turn, keep the individual dry, as well as the interior of the vehicle. This will ultimately help make travel more comfortable, as well as prevent unpleasant mildew odors from developing. This lightweight and attractively-styled shield is easily adaptable to various vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1477, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-vehicle-rain-shield-for-motorists-all-1477-300675038.html

SOURCE InventHelp

