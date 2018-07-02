InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Rain Shield for Motorists (ALL-1477)

PITTSBURGH, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Lithonia, Ga., have developed the RAIN PROTECTOR, a rain shield that is positioned on the exterior of a vehicle to protect motorists and their passengers. A prototype is available.

"When entering and exiting a vehicle in the rain, even while using an umbrella, it's likely you'll still get wet. Our invention provides additional protection during rainy conditions," said the inventors. The RAIN PROTECTOR protects the driver from the rain, sleet or snow while entering or exiting a vehicle. This will, in turn, keep the individual dry, as well as the interior of the vehicle. This will ultimately help make travel more comfortable, as well as prevent unpleasant mildew odors from developing. This lightweight and attractively-styled shield is easily adaptable to various vehicles.

