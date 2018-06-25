InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Pet (NAV-1242)

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to bring my small dog along with me while I rode my bicycle," said one of two inventors from Clarksville, Tenn. "I came up with the idea for this versatile pet carrier, which can be used with a bicycle or stroller. It also doubles as a stand-alone carrier in itself."

They created a prototype for the TIA'S CARRIER to allow a pet to be taken along on bicycle rides. The accessory also can be used in tandem with a stroller. It makes it possible to take small pets more places. The invention is suitable for use as a stand-alone pet carrier as well. It features lightweight, portable, durable construction. Furthermore, the carrier is designed to keep the housed pet safe and sound.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NAV-1242, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

