InventHelp Inventor Develops Wearable Clothing Protector for Motorists and Passengers (HLW-2007)

PITTSBURGH, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's busy schedules often dictate that many meals are eaten while traveling from one place to another by car. This often results in food spills on clothes and the inside of the vehicle. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Davie, Fla., eating in a car can now be much neater and safer.

She developed a prototype for DRIVER'S BIB to protect a motorist's clothing and the inside of the car against food and beverage stains. As such, it saves cleanup time and effort and prevents unnecessary distractions while driving. Thus, since it reduces the chances of automobile accidents, it improves highway safety by preventing related injuries and deaths. Other appealing attributes are convenience, effectiveness, ease of use and an affordable price. In addition, it is lightweight, compact and portable.

The inventor's work experience actually inspired the idea. "I had a business that required me to be on the road during mealtimes," she said. "As a result, I ate in the car from fast food restaurants most of the time and was tired of getting food stains on my clothes and the car itself."

