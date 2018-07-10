Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
10.07.2018 17:45:00

InventHelp Inventors Develop Crane Loading Device (FLA-3049)

PITTSBURGH, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Loxahathchee, Fla., have developed the CRITIAL LOADING DEVICE, an accessory for mobile construction, factory and related cranes.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

"As an experienced crane operator, accuracy on the center of the boom point can be a challenge, particularly at night. This accessory will prevent a load from swinging out of position as it would be hoisted, thereby protecting it from damage," said the inventors. The CRITIAL LOADING DEVICE provides a precise means of monitoring the alignment between the load block and the sheave. An individual will be able to see and interpret an overboom or underboom situation when hoisting heavy loads. This will allow corrective action to be quickly taken. This highly effective and efficient device is adaptable for use on a variety of cranes. In addition, it is safe and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Ft. Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FLA-3049, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-crane-loading-device-fla-3049-300677286.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen mit Aufschlägen aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag freundlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB