PITTSBURGH, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Loxahathchee, Fla., have developed the CRITIAL LOADING DEVICE, an accessory for mobile construction, factory and related cranes.

"As an experienced crane operator, accuracy on the center of the boom point can be a challenge, particularly at night. This accessory will prevent a load from swinging out of position as it would be hoisted, thereby protecting it from damage," said the inventors. The CRITIAL LOADING DEVICE provides a precise means of monitoring the alignment between the load block and the sheave. An individual will be able to see and interpret an overboom or underboom situation when hoisting heavy loads. This will allow corrective action to be quickly taken. This highly effective and efficient device is adaptable for use on a variety of cranes. In addition, it is safe and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Ft. Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FLA-3049, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-crane-loading-device-fla-3049-300677286.html

SOURCE InventHelp