09.04.2018 19:45:00

Inventor Develops Engine-Trouble Diagnostic Tool (HUN-472)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Diagnosing engine trouble can be painstaking and time-consuming work," said an inventor from Katy, Texas. "I thought that there needed to be a more efficient way to detect what is going wrong inside an engine, which led me to develop this diagnostic tool."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the ENGINE INTERNAL CAMERA to allow engine problems to be diagnosed quickly and easily. The tool eliminates guesswork and confusion. It saves time and effort and also puts an end to the hassle and frustrations of detecting engine problems. The invention is designed to improve accuracy in diagnostics. Additionally, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-472, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventor-develops-engine-trouble-diagnostic-tool-hun-472-300625912.html

SOURCE InventHelp

