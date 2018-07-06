Invert Sugar: Global Market Outlook to 2022 with Key Players Archer Daniels Midland Company, CSC Sugar, International Molasses Corporation, Nordzucker and Ragus Marketing Dominating

DUBLIN, July 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Invert Sugar Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Invert Sugar Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.53% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Invert Sugar Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The increasing prominence of private label brands will be a key trend for the market growth. Major retailers are launching invert sugar products at lower prices to compete extensively with the branded products. Price-sensitive consumers will purchase private-label invert sugar products.



According to the report, the increasing applications of invert sugar will drive the market growth. Invert sugar is used in numerous applications in the food and beverage industry, healthcare industry, pharmaceutical sector, and various others. Also, invert sugar is used for food processing and as an infant-food sweetener.



Further, the report states that the negative health impacts will impact the market growth. Consumption of invert sugar impacts the metabolic and digestive profile of the human body. Also, several negative implications include non-alcoholic fatty liver, tooth decay, increased risk of cancer, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and cardiac ailments.



Key Vendors

Archer Daniels Midland Company

CSC Sugar

International Molasses Corporation

Nordzucker

Ragus Marketing

