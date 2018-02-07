Investors Title Company Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Results

Investors Title Company (NASDAQ: ITIC) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017.

For the year, net income attributable to the Company increased 31.7% to an all-time record high of $25.7 million, or $13.56 per diluted share, versus $19.5 million, or $10.19 per diluted share, for the prior year. For the quarter, net income attributable to the Company increased 90.6% to an all-time record high of $9.6 million, or $5.08 per diluted share, versus $5.1 million, or $2.67 per diluted share, for the prior year period.

Revenues for the year increased 16.7% to a record $161.6 million, compared with $138.5 million in the prior year. The majority of the revenue increase is attributable to higher premiums. Even though refinance activity dropped from the prior year, net premiums written increased 14.9% to $138.6 million as a result of higher levels of home sales in our core markets, a continuation of the multi-year trend of increases in the underlying values of real estate, and business from newly-signed agents. Other income sources, including revenue from ancillary services coincident with providing title insurance as well as premiums written for other title companies, increased 40.9% to $17.6 million.

Operating expenses increased 19.0% to $131.4 million, compared with $110.4 million in the prior year. Expenses which fluctuate directly with revenues, including agent commissions and claims expense, were up commensurate with the increases in associated revenues. Although claims expense for the year was low by historical standards, it increased over the prior year due to lower levels of favorable loss development. In addition to normal inflationary increases, the primary factor contributing to the increase in other categories of operating expenses is the inclusion of expenses for a title insurance agency acquired in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The quarter was shaped predominantly by the same factors that affected the year, with the exception of claims expense, which was slightly more favorable in the current quarter. Revenues increased 4.6% to a fourth quarter record, while operating expenses increased 9.1%.

On December 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was enacted into law, reducing the federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%, effective January 1, 2018. Accordingly, the Company’s deferred tax assets and liabilities were revalued at the new tax rate, and the impact was recognized in the provision for income taxes in the fourth quarter. The revaluation resulted in a benefit to the year and the quarter of approximately $5.3 million, or $2.82 per diluted share.

Chairman J. Allen Fine commented, "We are pleased to report the third consecutive year with record levels of revenues, reflecting a growing national economy, a strong real estate market, and the success of our long-term business model, which is centered on building mutually successful relationships with like-minded business partners. In addition to consistently strong revenue growth, 2017 marks a new Company record for net income, and the third consecutive year of net income growth.

"Aided by macroeconomic factors such as historically low foreclosure rates, the Company continues to be successful in maintaining a relatively low level of claims through a combination of a proactive approach to risk management and investments in education programs designed to improve the Company’s risk profile as well as that of our business partners.

"As we head into 2018, we are optimistic about the prospects for another strong year of real estate activity, and remain focused on expanding our presence in the marketplace.”

Investors Title Company’s subsidiaries issue and underwrite title insurance policies. The Company also provides investment management services and services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property.

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, among others, any statements regarding the Company’s expected performance for this year, future home price fluctuations, changes in home purchase or refinance activity and the mix thereof, interest rate changes, expansion of the Company’s market presence, enhancing competitive strengths, positive development in housing affordability, unemployment or overall economic conditions or statements regarding our actuarial assumptions and the application of recent historical claims experience to future periods. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated and historical results. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the cyclical demand for title insurance due to changes in the residential and commercial real estate markets; the occurrence of fraud, defalcation or misconduct; variances between actual claims experience and underwriting and reserving assumptions, including the limited predictive power of historical claims experience; declines in the performance of the Company’s investments; government regulation; changes in the economy; loss of agency relationships, or significant reductions in agent-originated business; difficulties managing growth, whether organic or through acquisitions and other considerations set forth under the caption "Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in subsequent filings.

Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues: Net premiums written $ 35,180,588 $ 33,211,179 $ 138,588,877 $ 120,569,151 Investment income – interest and dividends 1,146,813 1,205,490 4,444,447 4,684,489 Net realized gain on investments 50,783 194,108 1,040,901 768,436 Other 4,200,736 4,190,199 17,575,071 12,470,338 Total Revenues 40,578,920 38,800,976 161,649,296 138,492,414 Operating Expenses: Commissions to agents 18,073,248 17,696,942 68,643,220 63,643,321 Provision for claims 596,363 646,935 3,311,080 242,953 Salaries, employee benefits and payroll taxes 9,547,530 8,426,127 39,012,354 31,372,099 Office occupancy and operations 2,520,743 1,739,198 8,966,623 6,265,908 Business development 1,177,702 816,519 3,164,730 2,511,699 Filing fees, franchise and local taxes 283,176 218,494 1,198,013 907,225 Premium and retaliatory taxes 732,444 642,964 2,672,034 2,202,595 Professional and contract labor fees 450,307 516,151 1,825,598 2,115,754 Other 640,655 469,869 2,585,074 1,099,408 Total Operating Expenses 34,022,168 31,173,199 131,378,726 110,360,962 Income before Income Taxes 6,556,752 7,627,777 30,270,570 28,131,452 (Benefit) Provision for Income Taxes (3,077,000 ) 2,576,000 4,570,000 8,616,000 Net Income 9,633,752 5,051,777 25,700,570 19,515,452 Net (Gain) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (4,954 ) 982 5,932 7,666 Net Income Attributable to the Company $ 9,628,798 $ 5,052,759 $ 25,706,502 $ 19,523,118 Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 5.11 $ 2.68 $ 13.63 $ 10.23 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic 1,885,992 1,884,283 1,886,354 1,907,675 Diluted Earnings per Common Share $ 5.08 $ 2.67 $ 13.56 $ 10.19 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted 1,895,390 1,893,252 1,895,871 1,915,057

Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2017 and 2016 (Unaudited) December 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 Assets: Investments in securities: Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value $ 103,341,083 $ 101,934,077 Equity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 47,366,826 41,179,259 Short-term investments 23,779,672 6,558,840 Other investments 12,032,426 11,181,531 Total investments 186,520,007 160,853,707 Cash and cash equivalents 20,214,468 27,928,472 Premium and fees receivable 10,159,519 8,654,161 Accrued interest and dividends 1,099,879 1,035,152 Prepaid expenses and other assets 9,003,683 9,456,523 Property, net 10,172,904 8,753,466 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 11,357,290 12,256,641 Current income taxes receivable 385,109 — Total Assets $ 248,912,859 $ 228,938,122 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Reserves for claims $ 34,801,000 $ 35,305,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 27,565,660 26,146,480 Current income taxes payable — 1,232,432 Deferred income taxes, net 8,625,759 11,118,256 Total liabilities 70,992,419 73,802,168 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock – no par value (10,000,000 authorized shares; 1,885,993 and 1,884,283 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively, excluding in each period 291,676 shares of common stock held by the Company's subsidiary) 1 1 Retained earnings 161,890,660 143,283,621 Accumulated other comprehensive income 15,944,826 11,761,447 Total stockholders’ equity attributable to the Company 177,835,487 155,045,069 Noncontrolling interests 84,953 90,885 Total stockholders’ equity 177,920,440 155,135,954 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 248,912,859 $ 228,938,122

Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries Net Premiums Written By Branch and Agency For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 % 2016 % 2017 % 2016 % Branch $ 9,457,862 26.9 $ 9,179,050 27.6 $ 40,244,394 29.0 $ 33,482,154 27.8 Agency 25,722,726 73.1 24,032,129 72.4 98,344,483 71.0 87,086,997 72.2 Total $ 35,180,588 100.0 $ 33,211,179 100.0 $ 138,588,877 100.0 $ 120,569,151 100.0

