Investors Title Company Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Results

Investors Title Company (NASDAQ: ITIC) today announced its results for
the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017.
For the year, net income attributable to the Company increased 31.7% to
an all-time record high of $25.7 million, or $13.56 per diluted share,
versus $19.5 million, or $10.19 per diluted share, for the prior year.
For the quarter, net income attributable to the Company increased 90.6%
to an all-time record high of $9.6 million, or $5.08 per diluted share,
versus $5.1 million, or $2.67 per diluted share, for the prior year
period.
Revenues for the year increased 16.7% to a record $161.6 million,
compared with $138.5 million in the prior year. The majority of the
revenue increase is attributable to higher premiums. Even though
refinance activity dropped from the prior year, net premiums written
increased 14.9% to $138.6 million as a result of higher levels of home
sales in our core markets, a continuation of the multi-year trend of
increases in the underlying values of real estate, and business from
newly-signed agents. Other income sources, including revenue from
ancillary services coincident with providing title insurance as well as
premiums written for other title companies, increased 40.9% to $17.6
million.
Operating expenses increased 19.0% to $131.4 million, compared with
$110.4 million in the prior year. Expenses which fluctuate directly with
revenues, including agent commissions and claims expense, were up
commensurate with the increases in associated revenues. Although claims
expense for the year was low by historical standards, it increased over
the prior year due to lower levels of favorable loss development. In
addition to normal inflationary increases, the primary factor
contributing to the increase in other categories of operating expenses
is the inclusion of expenses for a title insurance agency acquired in
the fourth quarter of 2016.
The quarter was shaped predominantly by the same factors that affected
the year, with the exception of claims expense, which was slightly more
favorable in the current quarter. Revenues increased 4.6% to a fourth
quarter record, while operating expenses increased 9.1%.
On December 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was enacted into law,
reducing the federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%,
effective January 1, 2018. Accordingly, the Company’s deferred tax
assets and liabilities were revalued at the new tax rate, and the impact
was recognized in the provision for income taxes in the fourth quarter.
The revaluation resulted in a benefit to the year and the quarter of
approximately $5.3 million, or $2.82 per diluted share.
Chairman J. Allen Fine commented, "We are pleased to report the third
consecutive year with record levels of revenues, reflecting a growing
national economy, a strong real estate market, and the success of our
long-term business model, which is centered on building mutually
successful relationships with like-minded business partners. In addition
to consistently strong revenue growth, 2017 marks a new Company record
for net income, and the third consecutive year of net income growth.
"Aided by macroeconomic factors such as historically low foreclosure
rates, the Company continues to be successful in maintaining a
relatively low level of claims through a combination of a proactive
approach to risk management and investments in education programs
designed to improve the Company’s risk profile as well as that of our
business partners.
"As we head into 2018, we are optimistic about the prospects for another
strong year of real estate activity, and remain focused on expanding our
presence in the marketplace.”
Investors Title Company’s subsidiaries issue and underwrite title
insurance policies. The Company also provides investment management
services and services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of
like-kind property.
Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, among others, any
statements regarding the Company’s expected performance for this year,
future home price fluctuations, changes in home purchase or refinance
activity and the mix thereof, interest rate changes, expansion of the
Company’s market presence, enhancing competitive strengths, positive
development in housing affordability, unemployment or overall economic
conditions or statements regarding our actuarial assumptions and the
application of recent historical claims experience to future periods.
These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated and
historical results. Such risks and uncertainties include, without
limitation: the cyclical demand for title insurance due to changes in
the residential and commercial real estate markets; the occurrence of
fraud, defalcation or misconduct; variances between actual claims
experience and underwriting and reserving assumptions, including the
limited predictive power of historical claims experience; declines in
the performance of the Company’s investments; government regulation;
changes in the economy; loss of agency relationships, or significant
reductions in agent-originated business; difficulties managing growth,
whether organic or through acquisitions and other considerations set
forth under the caption "Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, as filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, and in subsequent filings.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 and
2016
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premiums written
|
|
$
|
35,180,588
|
|
|
$
|
33,211,179
|
|
|
$
|
138,588,877
|
|
|
$
|
120,569,151
|
Investment income – interest and dividends
|
|
1,146,813
|
|
|
1,205,490
|
|
|
4,444,447
|
|
|
4,684,489
|
Net realized gain on investments
|
|
50,783
|
|
|
194,108
|
|
|
1,040,901
|
|
|
768,436
|
Other
|
|
4,200,736
|
|
|
4,190,199
|
|
|
17,575,071
|
|
|
12,470,338
|
Total Revenues
|
|
40,578,920
|
|
|
38,800,976
|
|
|
161,649,296
|
|
|
138,492,414
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commissions to agents
|
|
18,073,248
|
|
|
17,696,942
|
|
|
68,643,220
|
|
|
63,643,321
|
Provision for claims
|
|
596,363
|
|
|
646,935
|
|
|
3,311,080
|
|
|
242,953
|
Salaries, employee benefits and payroll taxes
|
|
9,547,530
|
|
|
8,426,127
|
|
|
39,012,354
|
|
|
31,372,099
|
Office occupancy and operations
|
|
2,520,743
|
|
|
1,739,198
|
|
|
8,966,623
|
|
|
6,265,908
|
Business development
|
|
1,177,702
|
|
|
816,519
|
|
|
3,164,730
|
|
|
2,511,699
|
Filing fees, franchise and local taxes
|
|
283,176
|
|
|
218,494
|
|
|
1,198,013
|
|
|
907,225
|
Premium and retaliatory taxes
|
|
732,444
|
|
|
642,964
|
|
|
2,672,034
|
|
|
2,202,595
|
Professional and contract labor fees
|
|
450,307
|
|
|
516,151
|
|
|
1,825,598
|
|
|
2,115,754
|
Other
|
|
640,655
|
|
|
469,869
|
|
|
2,585,074
|
|
|
1,099,408
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
34,022,168
|
|
|
31,173,199
|
|
|
131,378,726
|
|
|
110,360,962
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before Income Taxes
|
|
6,556,752
|
|
|
7,627,777
|
|
|
30,270,570
|
|
|
28,131,452
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Benefit) Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
(3,077,000
|
)
|
|
2,576,000
|
|
|
4,570,000
|
|
|
8,616,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
9,633,752
|
|
|
5,051,777
|
|
|
25,700,570
|
|
|
19,515,452
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (Gain) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
|
|
(4,954
|
)
|
|
982
|
|
|
5,932
|
|
|
7,666
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income Attributable to the Company
|
|
$
|
9,628,798
|
|
|
$
|
5,052,759
|
|
|
$
|
25,706,502
|
|
|
$
|
19,523,118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Earnings per Common Share
|
|
$
|
5.11
|
|
|
$
|
2.68
|
|
|
$
|
13.63
|
|
|
$
|
10.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic
|
|
1,885,992
|
|
|
1,884,283
|
|
|
1,886,354
|
|
|
1,907,675
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings per Common Share
|
|
$
|
5.08
|
|
|
$
|
2.67
|
|
|
$
|
13.56
|
|
|
$
|
10.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted
|
|
1,895,390
|
|
|
1,893,252
|
|
|
1,895,871
|
|
|
1,915,057
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
As of December 31, 2017 and 2016
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
December 31,
2016
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Investments in securities:
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value
|
|
$
|
103,341,083
|
|
|
$
|
101,934,077
|
Equity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value
|
|
47,366,826
|
|
|
41,179,259
|
Short-term investments
|
|
23,779,672
|
|
|
6,558,840
|
Other investments
|
|
12,032,426
|
|
|
11,181,531
|
Total investments
|
|
186,520,007
|
|
|
160,853,707
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
20,214,468
|
|
|
27,928,472
|
Premium and fees receivable
|
|
10,159,519
|
|
|
8,654,161
|
Accrued interest and dividends
|
|
1,099,879
|
|
|
1,035,152
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
9,003,683
|
|
|
9,456,523
|
Property, net
|
|
10,172,904
|
|
|
8,753,466
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
|
11,357,290
|
|
|
12,256,641
|
Current income taxes receivable
|
|
385,109
|
|
|
—
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
248,912,859
|
|
|
$
|
228,938,122
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves for claims
|
|
$
|
34,801,000
|
|
|
$
|
35,305,000
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
27,565,660
|
|
|
26,146,480
|
Current income taxes payable
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,232,432
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
8,625,759
|
|
|
11,118,256
|
Total liabilities
|
|
70,992,419
|
|
|
73,802,168
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock – no par value (10,000,000 authorized shares;
1,885,993 and 1,884,283 shares issued and outstanding as of December
31, 2017 and 2016, respectively, excluding in each period 291,676
shares of common stock held by the Company's subsidiary)
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
Retained earnings
|
|
161,890,660
|
|
|
143,283,621
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
15,944,826
|
|
|
11,761,447
|
Total stockholders’ equity attributable to the Company
|
|
177,835,487
|
|
|
155,045,069
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
84,953
|
|
|
90,885
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
177,920,440
|
|
|
155,135,954
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
$
|
248,912,859
|
|
|
$
|
228,938,122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries
|
Net Premiums Written By Branch and Agency
|
For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 and
2016
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
%
|
|
2016
|
|
%
|
|
|
2017
|
|
%
|
|
2016
|
|
%
|
Branch
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,457,862
|
|
|
26.9
|
|
$
|
9,179,050
|
|
|
27.6
|
|
|
$
|
40,244,394
|
|
|
29.0
|
|
$
|
33,482,154
|
|
|
27.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agency
|
|
|
|
25,722,726
|
|
|
73.1
|
|
24,032,129
|
|
|
72.4
|
|
|
98,344,483
|
|
|
71.0
|
|
87,086,997
|
|
|
72.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$
|
35,180,588
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
$
|
33,211,179
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
$
|
138,588,877
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
$
|
120,569,151
|
|
|
100.0
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180207005237/en/