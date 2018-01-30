Invitation to presentation of Net Insight's Year-end report 2017

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight will publish its year-end report January - December 2017, on February 14, 2018 at 8.45 am CET. A live audiocast/teleconference will take place the same day at 9.30 am CET.

The live audiocast/teleconference will include a short presentation of the report followed by a question and answer session. A possibility will be given to ask questions both via telephone and via the audiocast where the presentation material can be followed live. Participating from

Net Insight will be Fredrik Tumegård, CEO, and Thomas Bergström, CFO.

Link to live audiocast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/net-insight-q4-2017. The audiocast will be available on demand afterwards at netinsight.net.

Teleconference: The conference call is mainly targeted to analysts, institutional investors and media. To participate and thereby be able to ask questions, please use one of the following numbers:

UK: +44 20 300 89 814

USA: +1 855 831 5947

Sweden: +46 8 566 426 64

Financial report: The year-end report January-December 2017 will be available at netinsight.net.

If you would like to schedule an interview in advance, Hanna Laurentz, VP Marketing Communication, tel. 08 685 04 00, hanna.laurentz@netinsight.net

We look forward to your participation.



Fredrik Tumegård

CEO

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Laurentz, VP Marketing Communication, tel. 08 685 04 00, hanna.laurentz@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

