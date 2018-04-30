Iteris Appoints Joel Lipsitch as Vice President, Sales for Agriculture and Weather Analytics

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced the appointment of Joel Lipsitch as vice president, sales for the company’s Agriculture and Weather Analytics (AWA) division.

Mr. Lipsitch will lead the sales teams for AWA solutions including ClearAg® and ClearPath® Weather, reporting into Jim Chambers, senior vice president and general manager, AWA.

"I look forward to working alongside Joel as we continue to expand our global footprint and support the application of big data and environmental science to agriculture in our efforts to maximize sustainability and productivity,” said Mr. Chambers. "Joel’s track record of success in agricultural sales and marketing in North America and around the globe will position us for further growth, as we deepen our presence in the United States and expand our operations in Europe.”

Mr. Lipsitch brings over 15 years of experience in global agriculture. Most recently, he served in North American and global marketing leadership roles at Bayer Crop Science’s fruit and vegetable crop protection business. Prior to joining Bayer Crop Science, Mr. Lipsitch held sales management, account management, brand marketing and corporate strategy roles of increasing responsibility at John Deere, which included leading sales for a more than $120 million portfolio for John Deere Water in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

"I am thrilled to join Iteris at such a pivotal time for global agriculture as we further expand our focus in precision farming, irrigation and crop care,” said Mr. Lipsitch. "Iteris is highly respected in the field of digital agriculture and I look forward to leading the commercial growth of this exciting business in the United States and around the globe.”

Mr. Lipsitch earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics, with a concentration in environmental studies, from Williams College. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the Fuqua School of Business, and a Master of Environmental Management from Nicholas School of the Environment, both at Duke University.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "should,” "will,” "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the impact and expected contributions of our new hire and risks related to our announced management and organizational changes. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to retain, integrate and incentivize our new hire; integration of the new hire into the company and its operations without any material disruptions to the company or its operations; the continued service and availability of key personnel; successfully gain broad market acceptance of our technologies in the agriculture markets; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; and the impact of general industry, economic, political and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005023/en/